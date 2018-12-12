British PM Theresa May survives leadership challenge but has authority damaged

Open this photo in gallery British Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street in central London, after winning a confidence vote, on Dec. 12, 2018. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

British Prime Minister Theresa May has survived a leadership challenge but her authority has been badly damaged and she faces a daunting challenge of trying to win support in Parliament for a Brexit deal she negotiated with the European Union.

Ms. May won a non-confidence vote among her fellow Conservative Party MPs by 200 to 117. She only had to win a majority, but the margin of victory was not overwhelming and some of her critics said she should still resign.

Wednesday’s drama has added to the growing chaos surrounding Brexit. Ms. May had to pull her Brexit deal with the European Union from a parliamentary vote on Monday because of fierce opposition to the agreement from within her caucus. She’d been meeting EU leaders since then in an effort to modify the deal to appease critics, but those efforts came to a halt on Wednesday as Ms. May tried to hang on to power.

In a statement outside No. 10 Downing Street before the vote, Ms. May defended her Brexit agreement. “A change of leadership in the Conservative party now will put our country’s future at risk and create uncertainty when we can least afford it.” She added that she is close to reaching a new agreement with the EU and that changing leaders now would jeopardize the process and mean delaying the U.K.’s departure from the EU, which is supposed to happen on March 29. “Weeks spent tearing ourselves apart will only create more division, just as we should be standing together to serve our country. None of that would be in the national interest.”

Under party rules, only 48 Tory MPs, or 15 per cent of the caucus, were needed to trigger the non-confidence vote. Several former cabinet ministers, including Boris Johnson, are expected to be front-runners once there is a leadership contest.

Even some of Ms. May’s harshest critics supported her remaining leader, arguing a leadership race now would have been too disruptive. “I think the idea of getting rid of the Prime Minister with all that that would entail, with a leadership contest, would be just hugely irresponsible,” said Tory MP Anna Soubry who has opposed Ms. May’s Brexit plan. Several cabinet ministers also lined up to support Ms. May. “I am backing the Prime Minister 100 per cent – and I urge every Conservative MP to do the same,” Environment Secretary Michael Gove wrote on Twitter. “She is battling hard for our country and no one is better placed to ensure we deliver on the British people’s decision to leave the EU.”

But other MPs said replacing Ms. May was long overdue given her handling of Brexit. “The country needs a new leader, it is time for Mrs May to resign,” Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg wrote on Twitter before the vote. After the vote Mr. Rees-Mogg said Ms. May’s victory was far too narrow and she should resign.

Despite the win, Ms. May’s authority has been badly eroded along and it’s doubtful she’ll be able to secure a new Brexit deal that would win enough support in Parliament. EU leaders have also made it clear they won’t renegotiate the agreement and they will likely view Ms. May as a lame duck prime minister. But if she is removed as leader a new prime minister could take a much firmer line with the EU, raising the prospect of the U.K. leaving the EU without an agreement on March 29. That worries many business leaders who fear the EU could impose tariff and non-tariff barriers on U.K. products once the country is outside the bloc’s single market, which provides for the free movement of people, goods and services.

Business groups reacted with dismay at Wednesday’s developments. “At one of the most pivotal moments for the U.K. economy in decades, it is unacceptable that Westminster politicians have chosen to focus on themselves, rather than on the needs of the country,” said Adam Marshall, director-general of the British Chambers of Commerce. “History will not be kind to those who prioritize political advantage over people’s livelihoods.”

The victory ends a simmering revolt inside the Tory party caucus but it came at a cost. Ms. May promised MPs that she would step down as leader before the next election, slated for May 2022.

Ms. May has run into fierce opposition to a Brexit deal she struck with the EU last month. She faced humiliation on Monday when she had to defer a vote in the House of Commons on the agreement, after MPs made it clear the deal would be rejected. Ms. May promised to seek changes to the agreement and bring it back for a vote before Jan. 21, but the deferral has enraged many MPs who remain convinced she no longer has any credibility on Brexit. Much of the harshest opposition has come from around 100 Tory MPs who remain steadfastly opposed to the agreement.

Wednesday’s vote “still leaves exactly the same parliamentary arithmetic we had before this challenge began,” said Robert Ford, a professor of political science at the University of Manchester. “There’s not a majority for May’s deal. There’s not a majority for any alternative. There’s not a majority for a general election and there’s not a majority for a second [Brexit] referendum.”

The main concern of most Tory rebels surrounds a backstop provision that would kick in if negotiations on the long-term trade deal dragged on for three years. The backstop would keep the U.K. within a customs arrangement with the EU and tie Northern Ireland even closer to the bloc to ensure no hard border with Ireland. Opponents’ main concerns are that the backstop has no time limit and that it can’t be revoked unilaterally by the U.K., which they argue nullifies the country’s decision to leave the EU.