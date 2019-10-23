British police find 39 bodies in truck container, arrest driver

Open this photo in gallery Police guard the scene where 39 bodies were discovered in a truck container at an industrial site south of London. PETER NICHOLLS/Reuters

British police have launched an investigation into the discovery of 39 bodies found packed into a truck in London as concern grows that people smugglers are exploiting weak security measures at some British ports.

Essex police said the truck was found just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday in an industrial park south of London. Of the 39 bodies, 38 were adults and one was a teenager. Police said they believed the truck had come from Bulgaria and entered Britain on Saturday from Ireland through the port of Holyhead in Wales. A 25-year old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our inquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened,” said Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner. "We are in the process of identifying the victims; however, I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the tragedy unimaginable and “truly heart-breaking.”

"We know that this trade is going on,” he told the House of Commons. “All such traders in human beings should be hunted down and brought to justice.”

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said officials would “carry out any investigations that are necessary if it’s established that the truck did pass through Ireland.” Bulgarian officials said they were also investigating where the truck began its journey.

The case has raised new questions about security at British ports and what will happen after Britain leaves the European Union. Most freight traffic enters the United Kingdom through the port of Dover from Calais, France, and security has been increased on both sides of the border to stop human trafficking. But police have warned that people smugglers have begun targeting other ports where security is weaker. And there’s concern that once Britain leaves the EU, the situation could get worse if there is a lack of co-operation on security matters or if border officials become overwhelmed with other issues such as customs checks.

The truck found on Wednesday is believed to have taken a lengthy route that could have lasted five days. It likely travelled by ferry from either Cherbourg or Roscoff in France to Rosslare in Ireland. From there it would have driven up to Dublin, crossed the Irish Sea by ferry to Holyhead and driven on to London.

“People have been saying that security and checks have been increased at places like Dover and Calais, so it might be seen as an easier way to get in by going from Cherbourg or Roscoff, over to Rosslare, then up the road to Dublin,” Seamus Leheny, the Northern Ireland policy manager for the Freight Transport Association, told the Press Association on Wednesday. Holyhead is the UK’s second busiest port for freight traffic but it does not have a permanent immigration office. Since most of the traffic originates in Ireland, a fellow EU country, there are minimal checks.

Richard Burnett, chief executive of the Road Haulage Association, said the conditions inside the truck, which appeared to have a refrigerated container, would have been “absolutely horrendous.” “It’s going to be dark. If the fridge is running, it’s going to be incredibly cold,” he told reporters. “The only place to go to the toilet is on board the back of the trailer. You can imagine if they’ve been in there for days then there will be feces, there will be urine.”

He also said the smugglers probably chose the route to exploit fewer physical security checks at the ports. “Because of the migrant issue at Dover and Calais, you’ve got far more checks that are taking place there,” he said. “Cherbourg, because it’s a low-volume port, you probably won’t have the same security measures.”

Britain has long been a target for illegal migrants and people smugglers and there have been an increasing number of deaths. The worst case came in 2000, when police found the bodies of 58 migrants in a truck in Dover.

Last year, officials with Britain’s National Crime Agency warned that smugglers and illegal immigrants had started taking advantage of lax security at ports. "The level of border control between the Republic of Ireland and the U.K. is rather different that that of other countries and we have seen some evidence of that being abused by migrant smugglers,” Tom Dowdall, the NCA’s deputy director of organized immigration crime, told a conference. "They are largely from eastern Europe and Asia and move to the U.K. via Irish sea ports or fly to the U.K. or move across the land border with Northern Ireland and can then come to mainland U.K. because it is not an international border.”

A report by police services in Northern Ireland and Ireland last year found that cases of human trafficking had increased by 37 per cent since 2017. The report also warned that after Britain leaves the EU, border security will need to be better coordinated between the U.K. and Ireland.

“Regardless of how the border is maintained, it is likely that Northern Ireland could be seen as a possible weak point within the U.K. infrastructure by criminal groups that would seek to exploit this by trafficking commodities and people across the border,” the report said. “Increasing numbers of investigations will require continued multi-department, multi-agency and multi-national co-operation.”

