World British police say second officer was exposed to Novichok in 2018 attack

British police say second officer was exposed to Novichok in 2018 attack

LONDON
The Associated Press
British police say a second police officer who responded to a March 2018 nerve agent attack in the English city of Salisbury was exposed to the agent Novichock.

Sergei Skripal, a Russian spy turned double agent for Britain, and his daughter Yulia spent weeks in critical condition after being exposed to Novichok. Police officer Nick Bailey also was sickened.

The Metropolitan Police force said Thursday that another officer showed signs at the time of having been exposed to a “very small amount” of Novichok, and that tests had now confirmed it.

Months after the attack, a local man found a perfume bottle containing traces of the discarded nerve agent. He became severely ill and his girlfriend died from the exposure.

Britain blames Russian intelligence for the attack. Moscow denies involvement.

