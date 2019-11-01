 Skip to main content

World

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

UK police say truck victims from Vietnam; three suspects held

Gregory Katz, Jill Lawless and Hau Dinh
BELFAST
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Police officers escort a lorry at Waterglade Industrial Park, in Grays, east of London, on Oct. 23, 2019.

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

All 39 people found dead in a refrigerated container truck in England last week were Vietnamese nationals, British police said Friday, as three more people were arrested in Ireland and Vietnam in the sprawling international investigation into what appears to be a people-smuggling tragedy.

British detectives initially said the victims discovered near the southeast port of Purfleet on Oct. 23 were from China, but families from Vietnam have contacted authorities there with concerns for missing relatives.

Essex Police Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said Friday that “at this time, we believe the victims are Vietnamese nationals, and we are in contact with the Vietnamese government.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said police think they have traced the relatives of some of the dead.

“It’s a serious tragedy. We are deeply sorry and want to send condolences to families of the victims,” said Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

She said the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and British police were working together to further identify the victims and will soon announce the results.

“Vietnam strongly condemn human trafficking activities, considering it’s a serious crime and must be accordingly punished,” she said in a statement.

She said Vietnam calls on other countries in the region and in the world to strengthen activities to avoid “such a painful tragedy.”

“We hope the British authorities can soon conclude the investigation of the case and punish those who are responsible for this tragedy,” she said.

British police have charged 25-year-old Maurice Robinson, from Northern Ireland, with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. They say he drove the cab of the truck to Purfleet, where it picked up the container, which had arrived by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

Story continues below advertisement

Another man was arrested Friday in Ireland, and two others in Vietnam.

The two, suspected of organizing a people-smuggling operation in Vietnam, were arrested in Ha Tinh province following reports from 10 families there of missing relatives, VTV television reported.

Col. Nguyen Tien Nam, deputy chief of Ha Tinh provincial police, was quoted as saying the suspects were directly involved in the case in which people paid smugglers to be taken to England and are now feared to be among the bodies found in the container.

Police said the suspects had been organizing people smuggling in the area for several years.

In Ireland, a 22-year-old man was arrested on a British warrant. Essex Police said they had started extradition proceedings to bring him to the U.K. to face charges of manslaughter.

A spokesman for the Dublin High Court said Eamonn Harrison, of Newry in Northern Ireland, appeared in court Friday. He was ordered detained until a hearing on Nov. 11.

Story continues below advertisement

British officials have stepped up patrols in Purfleet and announced an agreement with Belgium to allow more British immigration officers to be based in Zeebrugge.

British police on Friday asked two other suspects, Northern Irish brothers Ronan and Christopher Hughes, to turn themselves in. Police said they had already spoken to Ronan Hughes by telephone but want to talk to the two in person.

Ronan Hughes and his brother Christopher, from Northern Ireland, are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking over the 39 victims found in a truck in England last week. Reuters

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter