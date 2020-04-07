British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in stable condition but remains in intensive care

Open this photo in gallery Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care at St. Thomas' Hospital in central London, April 7, 2020. ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in stable condition in intensive care and has not needed a ventilator, officials said Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits,” a Downing Street spokesman told reporters. “He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance. He has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support.”

The official also said Mr. Johnson does not have pneumonia and it remains unclear how long he will stay in hospital. “We are confident that the Prime Minister is receiving the best possible care from the health service. Any treatment he receives is a matter for his doctors,” the official said.

Mr. Johnson, 55, was admitted to London’s St. Thomas’ Hospital on Sunday on the advice of his doctors. He had tested positive for COVID-19 10 days earlier and continued to have a high temperature and other symptoms. On Monday his condition worsened and he was put in intensive care.

Britain doesn’t have a deputy prime minister or a clear line of succession. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has taken over some of the Prime Minister’s duties but his powers are limited. Mr. Johnson remains Prime Minister even if he is incapacitated and Mr. Raab’s responsibilities will be largely confined to chairing cabinet meetings and representing the government at any international meetings. It’s unlikely he would have the power to fire cabinet ministers or senior officials but he could authorize military action if needed.

If Mr. Johnson died, the cabinet would have to select a new prime minister, who would then be officially appointed by the Queen. The Conservative party could decide to hold a leadership race at some point and the winner would take over as prime minister on the Queen’s approval.

Mr. Raab, who has twice tested negative for the virus, said on Monday that he will carry out Mr. Johnson’s plans for the government’s response to the pandemic. "There's an incredibly strong team spirit behind the Prime Minister, and making sure that we get all of the plans that the Prime Minister’s instructed us to deliver, to get them implemented as soon as possible,” he said. “And that's the way we will bring the whole country through the coronavirus challenge that we face right now."

The government was dealt another blow on Tuesday when senior cabinet minister Michael Gove, who is Minister of the Cabinet Office, announced that he was self-isolating. “In accordance with the guidance, I am isolating at home after a member of my family started to display mild symptoms of coronavirus on Sunday,” Mr. Gove said on Twitter. “I have not displayed any symptoms and am continuing to work as normal.”

It’s not clear how long Mr. Johnson will remain in intensive care but it will likely be for several days. Intensive care has been generally reserved for only the most serious cases of the new coronavirus, which attacks the respiratory system. Most of those patients often require mechanical ventilation to help pump oxygen into the bloodstream and the survival rate is not promising.

A report dated April 3 by Britain’s Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre found that of the 2,249 patients with COVID-19 admitted to intensive care, 346 had died and 344 patients were discharged alive. The remainder were still in critical care. Those in Mr. Johnson’s age group — 50 to 69 — had a slightly better survival rate of 54 per cent. A total of 168 had been discharged and 142 had died, the report said.

