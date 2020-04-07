 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

World

Register
AdChoices

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in stable condition but remains in intensive care

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
London
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care at St. Thomas' Hospital in central London, April 7, 2020.

ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in stable condition in intensive care and has not needed a ventilator, officials said Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits,” a Downing Street spokesman told reporters. “He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance. He has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support.”

The official also said Mr. Johnson does not have pneumonia and it remains unclear how long he will stay in hospital. “We are confident that the Prime Minister is receiving the best possible care from the health service. Any treatment he receives is a matter for his doctors,” the official said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Johnson, 55, was admitted to London’s St. Thomas’ Hospital on Sunday on the advice of his doctors. He had tested positive for COVID-19 10 days earlier and continued to have a high temperature and other symptoms. On Monday his condition worsened and he was put in intensive care.

Britain doesn’t have a deputy prime minister or a clear line of succession. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has taken over some of the Prime Minister’s duties but his powers are limited. Mr. Johnson remains Prime Minister even if he is incapacitated and Mr. Raab’s responsibilities will be largely confined to chairing cabinet meetings and representing the government at any international meetings. It’s unlikely he would have the power to fire cabinet ministers or senior officials but he could authorize military action if needed.

If Mr. Johnson died, the cabinet would have to select a new prime minister, who would then be officially appointed by the Queen. The Conservative party could decide to hold a leadership race at some point and the winner would take over as prime minister on the Queen’s approval.

Mr. Raab, who has twice tested negative for the virus, said on Monday that he will carry out Mr. Johnson’s plans for the government’s response to the pandemic. "There's an incredibly strong team spirit behind the Prime Minister, and making sure that we get all of the plans that the Prime Minister’s instructed us to deliver, to get them implemented as soon as possible,” he said. “And that's the way we will bring the whole country through the coronavirus challenge that we face right now."

The government was dealt another blow on Tuesday when senior cabinet minister Michael Gove, who is Minister of the Cabinet Office, announced that he was self-isolating. “In accordance with the guidance, I am isolating at home after a member of my family started to display mild symptoms of coronavirus on Sunday,” Mr. Gove said on Twitter. “I have not displayed any symptoms and am continuing to work as normal.”

It’s not clear how long Mr. Johnson will remain in intensive care but it will likely be for several days. Intensive care has been generally reserved for only the most serious cases of the new coronavirus, which attacks the respiratory system. Most of those patients often require mechanical ventilation to help pump oxygen into the bloodstream and the survival rate is not promising.

A report dated April 3 by Britain’s Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre found that of the 2,249 patients with COVID-19 admitted to intensive care, 346 had died and 344 patients were discharged alive. The remainder were still in critical care. Those in Mr. Johnson’s age group — 50 to 69 — had a slightly better survival rate of 54 per cent. A total of 168 had been discharged and 142 had died, the report said.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies