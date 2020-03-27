 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail
World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson self-isolating after positive COVID-19 test

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
London
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, on March 25, 2020.

Matt Dunham/The Associated Press

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating at No. 10 Downing Street, officials confirmed Friday.

“After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s office. “The test was carried out in No 10 by [National Health Service] staff and the result of the test was positive.”

The statement added that he is now in self-isolation and "is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”

In a later statement, Mr. Johnson, 55, said he’d had "a temperature and persistent cough” over the last 24 hours. He added that he will “continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this.”

It’s unclear where the Prime Minister’s fianceé, Carrie Symonds, will be staying. The couple recently announced that she is pregnant and that they plan to marry.

There are also questions about who else in cabinet may have to self-isolate, since several senior ministers have had close contact with Mr. Johnson. In particular, Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, could be vulnerable given that he lives next door to the Prime Minister and has been involved in several meetings this week developing a support program for self-employed workers. However, media reports say he has not had any symptoms and hasn’t been tested.

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter on Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at home with mild symptoms.

It’s not clear how Mr. Johnson became infected. He has been holding regular news conferences at No. 10, which were recently converted into video-only events. He last appeared at the news conference on Wednesday.

On Monday, he put the country in a near total lockdown and ordered all non-essential shops to close. He also banned public gatherings of more than two people, excluding family members. The lockdown is expected to last at least three weeks.

The government confirmed earlier this week that if Mr. Johnson became incapacitated, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would step in.

Mr. Johnson’s positive test comes just days after Prince Charles tested positive and went into self-isolation at the Queen’s Balmoral Estate in Scotland.

Mr. Johnson holds weekly briefings with the Queen but the last two meetings have been conducted over the phone because of the virus outbreak. The last time they met face-to-face was on March 11 at Buckingham Palace.

Britain has 11,658 confirmed cases of the virus and 578 people have died.

- With a file from Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues, with more cases diagnosed in Canada. The Globe offers the dos and don'ts to help slow or stop the spread of the virus in your community.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
