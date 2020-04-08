 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stable after second night in intensive care

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
London
The van of a cleaning company is seen outside 10 Downing Street, the official residence of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in central London on April 8, 2020.

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent a second night in intensive care at a London hospital with little change in his condition.

“The Prime Minister remains clinically stable and is responding to treatment,” said a statement released Wednesday from 10 Downing Street. “He continues to be cared for in intensive care at St Thomas’ hospital. He is in good spirits.” Officials added that he was still receiving standard oxygen treatment and was breathing without the assistance of a ventilator.

Mr. Johnson, 55, was moved to the intensive care unit of St. Thomas’ Hospital on Monday, nearly two weeks after he tested positive for the virus and became ill. Officials said on Wednesday that Mr. Johnson was not working but had the ability to contact his office.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care and was in a stable condition after receiving oxygen support for COVID-19 complications while his foreign minister directs the country's battle against the outbreak.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been selected by Mr. Johnson to take over some Prime Ministerial duties, but Mr. Raab’s power appears to be limited.

Mr. Raab ducked questions Tuesday about whether he was fully in charge. “Decision making by government is made by collective cabinet responsibility so that is the same as before,” he said during a press conference. “We’ve got very clear directions, very clear instructions from the Prime Minister, and we’re focused with total unity and total resolve on implementing them.” Mr. Raab added that he was confident Mr. Johnson would return to work “in short order”.

The lack of clear oversight comes as the government faces some major challenges and big decisions about how to handle the virus. The number of confirmed cases in the UK reached 55,242 on Tuesday and the death toll topped 6,159. Both figures have been showing signs of levelling off recently but health officials said the outbreak won’t likely peak for another week.

The government has been hit hard by the virus. Michael Gove, the mininster in charge of the cabinet office, went into self-isolation on Tuesday after a family member developed symptoms. Dominic Cummings, Mr. Johnson’s top adviser, has also been self-isolating for the past week.

Officials said Wednesday that Mr. Cummings had not yet returned to work but had been in contact with Downing Street. Health Minister Matt Hancock only recently recovered from a bout of the virus and two other cabinet ministers have been infected.​

