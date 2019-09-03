British snap election possible as MPs prepare to block no-deal Brexit

Open this photo in gallery Demonstrators on both sides of the Brexit divide gathered outside Parliament, in London, on Sept. 3, 2019. Andrew Testa/The New York Times News Service

Britain’s Parliament is poised to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson from pulling the country out of the European Union on Oct. 31 without an agreement, setting the stage for what could lead to a snap election.

An alliance of Members of Parliament from opposition parties have joined with about a dozen of Mr. Johnson’s fellow Conservatives to prevent what they argue would be a disastrous no-deal Brexit. The group is convinced that it has enough support to win a vote Tuesday evening, which would force the government to request a three-month extension to the deadline if there was no agreement with the EU by Oct. 19.

The alliance hinges on the support of Tory rebels, and several former cabinet ministers have lined up against Mr. Johnson, including former Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and former Justice Minister David Gauke. They have held firm despite threats from Mr. Johnson to expel Conservatives who side with the opposition and strip them of their nominations as candidates in the next election. Mr. Johnson tried to dissuade the group during a meeting Tuesday morning but there was little sign any minds had been changed. “There’s a group of Conservatives who feel very strongly that now is the time where we have to put the national interest ahead of any threats to us personally and our careers,” Mr. Hammond told the BBC on Tuesday. “I think there will be enough people for us to get this over the line.”

Mr. Johnson has insisted that the United Kingdom will leave the EU on Halloween no matter what and he has ruled out any extension to the deadline. But he has little room to manoeuvre in parliament and on Tuesday he was dealt a blow when Conservative MP Phillip Lee defected to the Liberal Democrats. Mr. Lee’s move left Mr. Johnson’s government without a working majority even with the support of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party.

Mr. Johnson has indicated that if the rebels succeed in introducing the legislation on Tuesday, he will move to call an election for Oct. 14. The next election isn’t due until May 5, 2022, and under Britain’s fixed-term law, the vote can only be moved forward with the support of two-thirds of MPs. It’s unclear if Mr. Johnson would get that support. Several opposition party MPs have said they won’t back an early election until the law preventing a no-deal Brexit was in place. Many MPs have also said they were worried that once Mr. Johnson got support for an early vote, he would change the date of the election until after Oct. 31. His officials have ruled that out but few opposition MPs remain convinced.

“We are confident that the legislative route we have adopted has every chance of being successful, and we are working on ways in which we can prevent Boris Johnson manipulating an election to force a no-deal Brexit,” said Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn.

As the parliamentary battle shaped up inside Westminster, the sidewalks outside the main entrance were clogged with pro- and anti-Brexit supporters on Tuesday. Many waved British and EU flags while others carried signs and engaged in noisy debates about the intricacies of Brexit.

“They have been sitting on Brexit for three years and it’s long overdue that they implement what we voted for,” said Val Bateson, as she gestured toward Parliament. Ms. Bateson carried a large red sign that read, “We voted leave,” and she said she was fed up with MPs doing nothing about Brexit since the 2016 referendum, when 52 per cent of the country voted to the leave the EU.

“I think we should have left as soon as we voted to leave,” she said. When asked if she believes Mr. Johnson’s pledge to pull out on Oct. 31, Ms. Bateson said she was leery. “I don’t know exactly how Johnson plans to play it. I think he says, and I can only take him at his word, that he is absolutely determined to take us out on October 31st and I hope he sticks with that … I think that with Boris you don’t 100 per cent know what you are going to get.”

Across the street, Ireen Esmann was manning a table lined with cakes, chips, crackers and cupcakes for people who support Britain remaining in the EU. Ms. Esmann is from the Netherlands and she has lived in London for 39 years. “Now I need to confirm that I can stay here,” she said as she sported a T-shirt that read, “EU mums against Brexit!”

Ms. Esmann said she was furious at Mr. Johnson’s tactics and willingness to accept a no-deal Brexit. “This country is being destroyed by a certain faction of the population,” she said. “I’m absolutely disgusted. Democracy is being made a mockery.”

