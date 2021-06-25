British study of nine recent entertainment events found they led to no major COVID-19 outbreaks

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

British study of nine recent entertainment events found they led to no major COVID-19 outbreaks

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
London
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Leicester City supporters celebrate after their club won the FA Cup, at Wembley Stadium, in London, on May 15.

MATTHEW CHILDS/Getty Images

A study in Britain of nine entertainment events – including three big soccer matches, a business conference, a music festival and two nightclub gigs – found that they produced just 28 cases of COVID-19 out of 58,000 total spectators and led to no significant community outbreaks.

“The bottom line is that audiences felt safe, the numbers were relatively low in terms of [COVID-19] cases and the audiences had a great time,” said study co-author Iain Buchan, chair of public health and clinical informatics at the University of Liverpool. “The important information is there were no major outbreaks.”

The study, called the Events Research Programme, was commissioned by the government as part of its preparation to remove all COVID-19 restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been gradually lifting limits on social movements in recent weeks but further easing has been paused until July 19 because of a surge in cases of the Delta variant, first associated with India. The total number of Delta infections has increased by 46 per cent in the last week to 111,157.

The ERP study looked at a cross-section of events including the World Snooker Championship, which were held over two weeks in late April in Sheffield, England, and soccer’s FA Cup Final at London’s Wembley Stadium on May 15. Spectators took PCR tests before each event and several days afterwards. Researchers installed cameras to watch how people moved throughout the venues, and they also monitored ventilation systems to check the airflow in locations where people gathered.

The Snooker Championship yielded six COVID-19 cases from more than 10,000 fans. There were six cases from the FA Cup Final, which had 19,000 spectators. The highest number of cases – 10 – occurred at the Circus nightclub in Liverpool, which hosted around 7,000 people over two nights in May. No face masks were worn at any of the events and there were no rules concerning physical distancing.

Of the 28 cases in total, researchers said 11 people were likely infected before the event and 17 were potentially infected at the venue or later. Dr. Buchan said a further study of 12 positive cases from the events held in Liverpool found that eight were likely infected afterward. It wasn’t clear whether they all contracted the disease at the venue since four knew each other and mixed socially. “They could have contacted it outside the event,” he said.

Paul Monks, the chief scientific adviser at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, said the overall infection rate reflected the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community at the time of the events. “The reassurance is that it’s not that different to what you would have got with or without the event,” he said. “But that’s a measure of the level of prevalence and the protection protocols that we have in place.”

The researchers are continuing their work and plan to study larger events and more indoor venues in the coming weeks. They will also examine the practicality of vaccine certificates. The latest study found that roughly 75 per cent of spectators said they would accept having to carry some kind of certification, but the research also showed that any mandatory requirement for testing could hurt organizers by dampening ticket sales.

The study recommended that stadium and theatre owners consider better ways of managing high-risk pinch points, where spectators gather in large crowds, such as in corridors and near concession stands. They also suggested staggering the entries and exits of fans, although they recognized that this could increase costs for organizers.

Story continues below advertisement

The next big test for the researchers will be the semi-finals and finals of soccer’s Euro 2020, to be held at Wembley in July. The government has allowed more than 60,000 fans to attend each game, or roughly 75 per cent of the stadium’s capacity.

Tom Rodden, the chief scientific adviser at the department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports, wouldn’t comment on whether the games can be made entirely COVID-19 secure. However, he said the ERP findings will help guide the organizers and public health officials. “What we’ve demonstrated here is that we can identify risks and we can balance those risks. That has fed into the decisions in and around handling, and increasing, capacities at all of our events. … With a strong partnership between public health, attendees and the event organizers, [those events] can readily go on safely.”

The Delta variant of COVID-19, first identified in India, is becoming the globally dominant variant of the disease, the World Health Organization's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Friday. Reuters

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies