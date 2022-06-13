Two women lie on the ground after being assaulted by a group of men outside a restaurant in the northeastern city of Tangshan, China, June 10, 2022, in this screen grab taken from surveillance footage.VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS/Reuters

The brutal beating of four women at a restaurant in northern China sparked widespread outrage over the weekend, leading to the swift arrest of nine people involved and calls for heavy punishments.

For many Chinese women, however, the incident has served as a painful reminder of the ongoing danger of gendered violence, while the official reaction has often felt dismissive and sexist, coming amid a rise in anti-feminist rhetoric both online and from state media.

“This incident scares me,” said Nichole Gao, a 26-year-old e-commerce worker in Shanghai. “But above all, I can’t help thinking about the scale of misogyny we face in today’s China.”

Late last week, three women were dining at a hotpot restaurant in Tangshan, a city in eastern Hebei near Beijing. Surveillance footage shows a man, identified by police as Chen Jizhi, approaching one of the women and leaning in to touch her. When she brushed his hand away, he hit her in the face and pulled her to the floor.

Mr. Chen, joined by several other men, began beating the woman and her two friends. One was dragged outside, where another woman attempted to intervene but was knocked to the ground. The men continued to kick and punch the women for several minutes as numerous bystanders watched.

According to police, four women were injured in the incident, two of whom were hospitalized. By Sunday, nine people had been arrested in connection with the attack, including Mr. Chen.

Discussion of the incident has dominated Chinese media in recent days, with many demanding tough punishments for the men involved. In a commentary published on Saturday, the official All-China Women’s Federation (ACWF) said “there can only, and must only, be zero tolerance for such vicious cases of serious violations of women’s rights and interests.”

Initial reports downplayed the incident however, with one widely criticized post from the state-run Beijing Youth Daily describing Mr. Chen as “having a conversation” with the women before his friends “joined the battle to fight against them.” Other coverage focused on the fact the men were drunk or that one of the women had declined Mr. Chen’s advances.

Even as outrage grew, much of the reaction from male commentators was “very patronizing,” said Chenchen Zhang, a lecturer in politics and international relations at Queen’s University Belfast. Some men advised women to dress less provocatively or carry pepper spray, while others focused on the need for men to protect “weak females.”

Ms. Gao said she felt this showed a “kind of contempt for women, they keep telling you that you are weak, so please don’t wear a tight dress because you can’t fight the man who hits on you.”

In the past day or so, there has been a reframing in state media of the attack as part of a wider problem with violent crime in Tangshan. On Sunday, the local government promised to “severely crack down on organized crime and evil activities and improve public order.”

Ms. Zhang said the official reaction was “reflective of the general attitudes of authorities towards gendered violence.”

“There are concerns about violence against women,” she said, but the government does not want to respond “in a way that would encourage feminist mobilization.”

China ranked 107th out of 156 countries in the World Economic Forum’s most recent Global Gender Gap report, which noted that despite improvements in overall economic participation, the number of Chinese women represented in senior roles remains tiny, as does female participation in politics. As of 2021, only 3.2 per cent of ministers in China were women, and no woman has ever served on the powerful Politburo Standing Committee.

Intimate partner violence remains a massive issue, with at least 30 per cent of women experiencing it. According to the ACWF, “every 7.4 seconds a woman is beaten by her husband,” a situation that may have gotten even worse during the pandemic, with reports of rising violence amid COVID lockdowns.

While the Chinese constitution states that women “enjoy equal rights with men in all spheres of life,” those who attempt to ensure this is the case often face fierce resistance.

In 2015, dozens of feminists were arrested and five charged over demonstrations against sexual harassment on public transport. Since then, many feminist organizations and publications have faced regular harassment and several have been forced to close, while some prominent activists have moved overseas.

China’s MeToo movement has also struggled to take off. Though some celebrities — such as Canadian-Chinese musician Kris Wu — have faced prosecution for alleged abuse, other cases have failed to gain traction.

Most prominently, an accusation of sexual assault by former tennis star Peng Shuai against a senior Chinese politician was subject to intense censorship. Ms. Peng later recanted her claims amid widespread speculation she was pressured to do so by the government.

Those organizing around these issues have faced an intense anti-feminist campaign on social media, often cheered on by state-run publications. Last year, the Global Times accused “Western media outlets and anti-China forces” of using the MeToo movement “as a tool to incite gender antagonism.”

Despite a major feminist awakening in recent years, particularly among younger women, the backlash has meant that any actual achievements have been minimal.

“The misogynistic media defines us as ‘extreme feminists,’ so less women dare to bravely fight for their rights,” Ms. Gao said. “We understand more, but things are not getting better. This is a huge contradiction that strikes me all the time.”

Faced with an ageing population — due in part to the decades-long, draconian “one child policy” — China’s leaders have appeared to grow more conservative on gender issues, not less. There have been moves to restrict abortion rights, and since last year, there has been a mandatory 30-day “cooling-off period” for couples wanting to end their marriage.

While this has resulted in a drop in divorces, many have criticized the law for forcing women to stay in potentially abusive relationships, and some judges appear to have taken an even more restrictive approach. Earlier this month, a court in Liaoning province refused to end a marriage despite the husband and wife living apart for months.

“Both parties should cherish their relationship, and put family responsibilities first,” the court said in refusing the wife’s petition for divorce, urging the couple to “work together to maintain the harmony and stability of the family.”

Ms. Zhang said that “as long as feminist causes are suppressed and feminist voices silenced, I don’t think women’s situation can be genuinely improved.”

Alexandra Li contributed to this report.

