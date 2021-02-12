 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Register
AdChoices

Burkina Faso on brink of protracted humanitarian crisis, senior UN official says

Sam Mednick
KAYA, Burkina Faso
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Women and children in the Kaya camp, in Burkina Faso, on Feb. 8, 2021.

Sophie Garcia/The Associated Press

Burkina Faso is on the brink of becoming a protracted crisis after extremist violence displaced over 1 million people, a senior United Nations official said this week during a visit to the West African nation.

UN acting assistant secretary-general for humanitarian affairs Ramesh Rajasingham spoke to The Associated Press after visiting the hard-hit Center North and Sahel regions in the country that has been engulfed in extremist violence for more than five years.

“You’ll see Yemen on the headlines, you’ll see Syria on the headlines, Libya, Mali perhaps, but Burkina Faso, we’ve had such a spike in displacement,” Rajasingham said. “If we don’t raise the profile, you’re going to see a loss of life, increased morbidity and a deteriorating situation that will then further compound the Sahel situation. It’s the tip of the iceberg.”

Story continues below advertisement

Burkina Faso is the latest country under threat from extremist attack in the Sahel, a belt of semi-arid land south of the Sahara desert.

The country has become the world’s fastest growing displacement crisis in the last two years, with more than one in every 20 inhabitants forced to flee the violence, according to the UN.

The violence killed more than 2,000 people last year. Some 3.5 million now need assistance and hundreds of thousands are hungry.

The longer the crisis drags on, the harder it will be for people to rebuild their lives, Rajasingham warned.

During a visit this week to a displacement site in Kaya in the Center North, where the majority of people have sought refuge, people said they had nowhere to live, nothing to eat and few ways to make money.

After watching her husband and 17-year-old son be dragged from their home shot dead by extremists last year, Mariam Pelhoute fled to Kaya with her nine other children. But she said she hasn’t received any food assistance and is forced to beg from friends and family. “We feel neglected,” she said.

Humanitarians say the government has been slow to acknowledge the crisis or admit that displaced people are in the capital, Ouagadougou. Civilians say they don’t know where or how to register for food.

Story continues below advertisement

The Kaya mayor, Boukare Ouedraogo, last year said the government was doing what it could to help but was overwhelmed. People were begging for food outside his house almost daily, he said.

“There are often shortages. The state gives, but it doesn’t come regularly,” he said.

Monthly rations, much of them from aid groups, are “just enough to survive,” said Aminata Pitroipa, an UN worker in Kaya.

The UN has requested $600-million to support nearly 3 million of Burkina Faso’s most vulnerable people this year. But the insecurity makes it difficult to reach people in need.

The problem is only going to get worse unless the government “comes up with a strategy to simultaneously treat the displacement and militancy problems,” said Laith Alkhouri, an intelligence specialist with the consultancy CTI-ME Intelligence Advisory.

Earlier this month Burkina Faso’s government signalled for the first time that it might be open to dialogue instead of a purely military approach.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies