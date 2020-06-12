Burundi’s constitutional court says president-elect should be sworn in as soon as possible

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

World

Register
AdChoices

Burundi’s constitutional court says president-elect should be sworn in as soon as possible

Eloge Willy Kaneza and Ignatius Ssuuna
NAIROBI, Kenya
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Presidential candidate Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi's ruling party casts his ballot at a polling centre in Gitega, Burundi, on May 20, 2020.

Evrard Ngendakumana/Reuters

Burundi’s constitutional court on Friday said the president-elect should be sworn in as soon as possible, ending uncertainty created by the death of President Pierre Nkurunziza this week.

Evariste Ndayishimiye won the May presidential election and faced an August swearing-in, but Nkurunziza’s death on Monday from what the government called a heart attack left open the possibility that his ally and national assembly speaker Pascal Nyabenda might be named interim president per the constitution.

The council of ministers on Thursday decided to ask the constitutional court for guidance.

Story continues below advertisement

The court said there is no need to name an interim president as the election to choose a president has already been held, Burundi’s government said in a statement Friday.

It was not immediately clear when or where the swearing-in would take place.

Nkurunziza led the East African nation for 15 years and his government was accused by rights groups and the United Nations of deadly repression around his quest for a disputed third term in 2015. Angered by the scrutiny, Burundi became the first country to leave the International Criminal Court.

The government went ahead with the May election in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing large rallies, saying the country had divine protection and kicking out the World Health Organization’s top official there. Many in Burundi have wondered whether Nkurunziza, last seen in public on Saturday watching a volleyball match, died of COVID-19 instead.

Ndayishimiye was the ruling party candidate in the election, defeating opposition leader Agathon Rwasa, who challenged the vote in court while alleging irregularities but lost.

Aime Magera, the international representative of Rwasa’s CNL party, told The Associated Press that Friday’s ruling was not surprising in a country that does not respect the rule of law.

“Legally speaking, all Burundians know it’s the speaker, Pascal Nyabenda, who is supposed to take over as interim president. What the ruling party is doing is simply a coup,” Magera said. “The law should not be applied selectively.”

Story continues below advertisement

Rwasa wore a face mask as he signed the condolence book for Nkurunziza this week. Ndayishimiye has not been seen there.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies