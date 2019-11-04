 Skip to main content

World

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Bus falls into river in Nepal, killing 17 and injuring 50

Kathmandu, Nepal
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

An overcrowded bus drove off a mountain highway and crashed in a river in Nepal, killing 17 people and injuring 50 more, a police official said Monday.

The bus was packed with people returning from festivals and appeared to have a mechanical problem before skidding off the highway on Sunday, Police official Madhav Kafle said.

Among the injured, 21 were still hospitalized Monday for medical treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

Kafle said passengers heard a loud sound and the steering appeared to have failed before the bus drove off the highway and crashed in the Sunkoshi River 20 metres (70 feet) below.

The crash site is about 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of the capital, Kathmandu.

The bus was crowded because the Tihar festival ended last week and many people were returning back to work from their villages.

Bus accidents in Nepal, covered mostly by mountains, are blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and roads.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter