California wildfires: What we know so far and how you can help

Open this photo in gallery Nov. 9, 2018: Gabi and Jonah Frank walk on Pacific Coast Highway as the Woolsey Fire threatens their home in Malibu, Calif. ERIC THAYER/Reuters

The latest

Twenty-nine people are dead in Northern California and two were killed in the south as wildfires continue to rage at both ends of the state.

Ten search teams were working in Paradise, a northern town of 27,000 that was largely incinerated last week, and in surrounding communities. Authorities called in a DNA lab and teams of anthropologists to help identify victims.

In Southern California, Malibu celebrities and mobile-home dwellers in nearby mountains were slowly learning Monday whether their homes had been spared or reduced to ash. Firefighters beat back a new round of winds Sunday and the fires' growth and destruction there are believed to have been largely stopped.

Governor Jerry Brown, who has declared a state emergency, said California is requesting federal aid, but also rebuffed claims by President Donald Trump that “poor” forest management by the state is responsible for the fires. Mr. Brown replied that climate change is the bigger factor in California’s fire problems.

How you can help

Open this photo in gallery Araya Cipollini, 19, holds on to her dog T.J. near the burned out remnants of her neighbour's home in Paradise, Calif. She and her family lost their home nearby in the fire. John Locher/The Associated Press

Canadians wishing to help those affected those affected by the fires should first do some research in finding a reputable organization to donate to. The website Charity Navigator is one place to start. The American Red Cross and local branches of the United Way are also raising funds for wildfire relief, while the crowdfunding site GoFundMe has collected a page of verified crowdfunding campaigns in the northern and southern parts of the state.

Where are the fires now?

Deadly California fires Two deadly wildfires fueled by “devil winds” tore through opposite ends of California on Sunday, with residents urged to heed evacuation orders by officials forced to leave their own homes. CAMP FIRE Burned:111,000 acres (25% contained) Fatalities: 29 Structures destroyed: 6,713 Structures threatened: 15,500 Forest Ranch Paradise Plumas National Forest Chico Camp Fire Active fires Durham Camp Fire Calif. 0 5 Oroville KM WOOLSEY FIRE Burned:85,500 (15%) Fatalities: 2 Structures destroyed: 177 Structures threatened: 57,000 Fillmore Calif. Woolsey Fire Moorpark Hill Fire West Hills Newbury Park Hidden Hills Woolsey Fire Malibu 0 5 Pacific Ocean KM SOURCE: REUTERS Deadly California fires Two deadly wildfires fueled by “devil winds” tore through opposite ends of California on Sunday, with residents urged to heed evacuation orders by officials forced to leave their own homes. CAMP FIRE Burned:111,000 acres (25% contained) Fatalities: 29 Structures destroyed: 6,713 Structures threatened: 15,500 Forest Ranch Plumas National Forest Paradise Camp Fire Active fires Camp Fire Durham Calif. Oroville 0 5 KM WOOLSEY FIRE Burned:85,500 (15%) Fatalities: 2 Structures destroyed: 177 Structures threatened: 57,000 Fillmore Calif. Moorpark Woolsey Fire Hill Fire West Hills Newbury Park Hidden Hills Woolsey Fire Malibu Santa Monica 0 5 Pacific Ocean KM SOURCE: REUTERS Deadly California fires Active fires Two deadly wildfires fueled by “devil winds” tore through opposite ends of California on Sunday, with residents urged to heed evacuation orders by officials forced to leave their own homes. Camp Fire CAMP FIRE Burned:111,000 acres (25% contained) Fatalities: 29 Structures destroyed: 6,713 Structures threatened: 15,500 WOOLSEY FIRE Burned:85,500 (15%) Fatalities: 2 Structures destroyed: 177 Structures threatened: 57,000 Calif. Woolsey Fire 0 5 0 5 Fillmore KM KM Forest Ranch Plumas National Forest Moorpark Paradise Hill Fire West Hills Chico Camp Fire Newbury Park Hidden Hills Durham Woolsey Fire Malibu Santa Monica Oroville Pacific Ocean SOURCE: REUTERS

Camp fire: The most destructive and deadliest of the fires started Thursday near the town of Chico, in the northern part of the state. In its initial 24 hours, the destruction was so fast and total that there was virtually no firefight at all, just rescues. It largely incinerated Paradise, a town of 27,000 residents, and surrounding communities in the Sierra Nevada foothills. By Monday, 29 people had been killed, matching a state record for deaths in a single fire.

The most destructive and deadliest of the fires started Thursday near the town of Chico, in the northern part of the state. In its initial 24 hours, the destruction was so fast and total that there was virtually no firefight at all, just rescues. It largely incinerated Paradise, a town of 27,000 residents, and surrounding communities in the Sierra Nevada foothills. By Monday, 29 people had been killed, matching a state record for deaths in a single fire. Woolsey fire: This fire in Southern California’s Ventura and Los Angeles counties started Thursday and killed at least two people. It was stoked to even greater destructive force by the Santa Ana winds, a common fall occurrence in the state. The winds are produced by surface high pressure over the Great Basin squeezing air down through canyons and passes in Southern California’s mountain ranges.

This fire in Southern California’s Ventura and Los Angeles counties started Thursday and killed at least two people. It was stoked to even greater destructive force by the Santa Ana winds, a common fall occurrence in the state. The winds are produced by surface high pressure over the Great Basin squeezing air down through canyons and passes in Southern California’s mountain ranges. Hill fire: Another Southern California fire, smaller than Woolsey, started Thursday and burned over some 10,000 acres in only a few hours. So far, no deaths have been attributed to the Hill fire.

The damage so far

Statewide, 150,000 remained displaced as more than 8,000 fire crews battled wildfires that have scorched 1,040 square kilometres, with out-of-state crews continuing to arrive. Whipping winds and tinder-dry conditions threaten more areas through the rest of the week, fire officials warned.

Public safety officials toured the Paradise area to begin discussing the recovery process in the community hit hardest by the Camp fire. Much of what makes the city function is gone. “Paradise was literally wiped off the map,” said Tim Aboudara, a representative for International Association of Fire Fighters. He said at least 36 firefighters lost their own homes, most in the Paradise area.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery In Paradise, Calif., a spiral staircase stands in the remains of a burned out home from the Camp fire on Nov. 10. John Locher/The Associated Press

Open this photo in gallery On Pearson Road in Paradise, a burned pickup truck rests beside molten metal on the ground. Noah Berger/The Associated Press

Open this photo in gallery A deer walks past a destroyed home on Orrin Lane after the wildfire burned through Paradise. Noah Berger/The Associated Press

Trump’s incendiary remarks

What Trump said: On his Remembrance Day trip to Europe, U.S. President Donald Trump set off a political firestorm back in the United States with a tweet blaming the fires on state forest-management policies, and threatening to withhold federal funding if those policies were not changed:

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

How California responded: Governor Jerry Brown said federal and state governments must do more forest management but that climate change is the greater source of the problem. “And those who deny that are definitely contributing to the tragedies that we’re now witnessing, and will continue to witness in the coming years,” he said. Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor-elect who will replace Mr. Brown in January, also accused Mr. Trump of putting partisanship ahead of relief efforts.

Lives have been lost. Entire towns have been burned to the ground. Cars abandoned on the side of the road. People are being forced to flee their homes. This is not a time for partisanship. This is a time for coordinating relief and response and lifting those in need up. https://t.co/sAZ3QULV8G — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 10, 2018

The political context: There is little love lost between Mr. Trump and California, a state that mostly voted for his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, in 2016. In this fall’s midterm elections, the Democrats managed to flip several Republican-held California seats in the House of Representatives, while also maintaining their hold on the state’s two Senate seats and electing Mr. Newsom to the governor’s office.

So who is to blame for fires? Decades of government policy have indeed played a role in making American wildfires worse, but for a federal leader to single out one state as the culprit is stretching the truth. The federal government owns nearly 46 per cent of California’s total land area, including many of the northern national forests in areas devastated by the Camp fire. Federal ownership of land and national forests is widespread and common in western states. There, as in much of the U.S. and Canada, fire services adhered for decades to a “suppression” policy of putting out every fire in public forests as quickly as possible. Suppression came to be called the “Smokey Bear policy” after the cartoon bear mascot of the U.S. Forest Service, the federal agency that oversees federally owned forest land. More recently, many scientists have concluded that suppression prevented natural fires from clearing out undergrowth and dead plants, which made forests more susceptible to larger, more destructive and less easily controllable fires. In the fall months, those fires are usually the result of human activity and not lightning or other natural occurrences.

Major causes of wildfires Top 10 human causes of major fires in Calif., 1850-2018 CAUSE FIRES Vehicles/other equip. 702 Arson 473 Debris 231 Campfire 182 Smoking 145 Powerlines 140 Playing with fire 78 Escaped prescribed burn 39 Railroad 33 Structure 9 source: California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Major causes of wildfires Top 10 human causes of major fires in California, 1850-2018 CAUSE FIRES Vehicles/other equip. 702 Arson 473 Debris 231 Campfire 182 Smoking 145 Powerlines 140 Playing with fire 78 Escaped prescribed burn 39 Railroad 33 Structure 9 source: California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Major causes of wildfires Top 10 human causes of major fires in California 1850-2018 CAUSE FIRES Vehicles/other equip. 702 Arson 473 Debris 231 Campfire 182 Smoking 145 Powerlines 140 Playing with fire 78 Escaped prescribed burn 39 Railroad 33 Structure 9 source: California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

The bigger picture: California and climate change

Drought and warmer weather attributed to climate change have led to longer and more destructive wildfire seasons in California. While the state officially emerged from a five-year drought last year, much of the northern two-thirds of the state is abnormally dry. This means that when fires are started they have the potential to burn bigger and longer than in past decades. In light of the devastating Northern California fire, “it’s evident from that situation statewide that we’re in climate change and it’s going to be here for the foreseeable future,” Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby told Associated Press.

longer seasons and more fires in the west Per cent change in burnt area in Western U.S. Over 1973–1982 average Five forest areas North. Rockies Northwest Sierra Nevada 1983-1992 Southwest 1993-2002 2003-2012 South. Rockies -1,000 0 1,000 3,000 5,000% Fire season length in Western U.S. Annual time between first and last large-fire discovery and last fire declared under control 400 Last control 300 Last discovery Day of year 200 First discovery 100 0 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 ‘Increasing western U.S. forest wildfire activity: sensitivity to changes in the timing of spring,’ Anthony LeRoy Westerling Sierra Nevada Research Institute, Univ. of California longer seasons and more fires in the west Per cent change in burnt area in Western U.S. Over 1973–1982 average Five forest areas Northern Rockies Northwest Sierra Nevada 1983-1992 Southwest 1993-2002 2003-2012 Southern Rockies 5,000% -1,000 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 Fire season length in Western U.S. Annual time between first and last large-fire discovery and last fire declared under control 400 Last control 300 Last discovery Day of year 200 First discovery 100 0 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 ‘Increasing western U.S. forest wildfire activity: sensitivity to changes in the timing of spring,’ Anthony LeRoy Westerling Sierra Nevada Research Institute, University of California longer seasons and more fires in the west Per cent change in burnt area in Western U.S. Over 1973–1982 average Five forest areas Northern Rockies Northwest Sierra Nevada 1983-1992 Southwest 1993-2002 2003-2012 Southern Rockies 5,000% -1,000 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 Fire season length in Western U.S. Annual time between first and last large-fire discovery and last fire declared under control 400 Last control 300 Last discovery Day of year 200 First discovery 100 0 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 ‘Increasing western U.S. forest wildfire activity: sensitivity to changes in the timing of spring,’ Anthony LeRoy Westerling Sierra Nevada Research Institute, University of California





Compiled by Globe staff

Associated Press, with a report from Tamsin McMahon