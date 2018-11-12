California wildfires: What we know so far and how you can help

The latest
- Twenty-nine people are dead in Northern California and two were killed in the south as wildfires continue to rage at both ends of the state.
- Ten search teams were working in Paradise, a northern town of 27,000 that was largely incinerated last week, and in surrounding communities. Authorities called in a DNA lab and teams of anthropologists to help identify victims.
- In Southern California, Malibu celebrities and mobile-home dwellers in nearby mountains were slowly learning Monday whether their homes had been spared or reduced to ash. Firefighters beat back a new round of winds Sunday and the fires' growth and destruction there are believed to have been largely stopped.
- Governor Jerry Brown, who has declared a state emergency, said California is requesting federal aid, but also rebuffed claims by President Donald Trump that “poor” forest management by the state is responsible for the fires. Mr. Brown replied that climate change is the bigger factor in California’s fire problems.
How you can help
Canadians wishing to help those affected those affected by the fires should first do some research in finding a reputable organization to donate to. The website Charity Navigator is one place to start. The American Red Cross and local branches of the United Way are also raising funds for wildfire relief, while the crowdfunding site GoFundMe has collected a page of verified crowdfunding campaigns in the northern and southern parts of the state.
Where are the fires now?
Deadly California fires
Two deadly wildfires fueled by “devil winds” tore through opposite ends of California on Sunday, with residents urged to heed evacuation orders by officials forced to leave their own homes.
CAMP FIRE
Burned:111,000 acres (25% contained)
Fatalities: 29
Structures destroyed: 6,713
Structures threatened: 15,500
Forest
Ranch
Paradise
Plumas
National
Forest
Chico
Camp Fire
Active fires
Durham
Camp Fire
Calif.
0
5
Oroville
KM
WOOLSEY FIRE
Burned:85,500 (15%)
Fatalities: 2
Structures destroyed: 177
Structures threatened: 57,000
Fillmore
Calif.
Woolsey Fire
Moorpark
Hill Fire
West
Hills
Newbury Park
Hidden
Hills
Woolsey Fire
Malibu
0
5
Pacific Ocean
KM
SOURCE: REUTERS
- Camp fire: The most destructive and deadliest of the fires started Thursday near the town of Chico, in the northern part of the state. In its initial 24 hours, the destruction was so fast and total that there was virtually no firefight at all, just rescues. It largely incinerated Paradise, a town of 27,000 residents, and surrounding communities in the Sierra Nevada foothills. By Monday, 29 people had been killed, matching a state record for deaths in a single fire.
- Woolsey fire: This fire in Southern California’s Ventura and Los Angeles counties started Thursday and killed at least two people. It was stoked to even greater destructive force by the Santa Ana winds, a common fall occurrence in the state. The winds are produced by surface high pressure over the Great Basin squeezing air down through canyons and passes in Southern California’s mountain ranges.
- Hill fire: Another Southern California fire, smaller than Woolsey, started Thursday and burned over some 10,000 acres in only a few hours. So far, no deaths have been attributed to the Hill fire.
The damage so far
Statewide, 150,000 remained displaced as more than 8,000 fire crews battled wildfires that have scorched 1,040 square kilometres, with out-of-state crews continuing to arrive. Whipping winds and tinder-dry conditions threaten more areas through the rest of the week, fire officials warned.
Public safety officials toured the Paradise area to begin discussing the recovery process in the community hit hardest by the Camp fire. Much of what makes the city function is gone. “Paradise was literally wiped off the map,” said Tim Aboudara, a representative for International Association of Fire Fighters. He said at least 36 firefighters lost their own homes, most in the Paradise area.
Trump’s incendiary remarks
What Trump said: On his Remembrance Day trip to Europe, U.S. President Donald Trump set off a political firestorm back in the United States with a tweet blaming the fires on state forest-management policies, and threatening to withhold federal funding if those policies were not changed:
There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018
How California responded: Governor Jerry Brown said federal and state governments must do more forest management but that climate change is the greater source of the problem. “And those who deny that are definitely contributing to the tragedies that we’re now witnessing, and will continue to witness in the coming years,” he said. Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor-elect who will replace Mr. Brown in January, also accused Mr. Trump of putting partisanship ahead of relief efforts.
Lives have been lost. Entire towns have been burned to the ground. Cars abandoned on the side of the road. People are being forced to flee their homes. This is not a time for partisanship. This is a time for coordinating relief and response and lifting those in need up. https://t.co/sAZ3QULV8G— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 10, 2018
The political context: There is little love lost between Mr. Trump and California, a state that mostly voted for his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, in 2016. In this fall’s midterm elections, the Democrats managed to flip several Republican-held California seats in the House of Representatives, while also maintaining their hold on the state’s two Senate seats and electing Mr. Newsom to the governor’s office.
So who is to blame for fires? Decades of government policy have indeed played a role in making American wildfires worse, but for a federal leader to single out one state as the culprit is stretching the truth. The federal government owns nearly 46 per cent of California’s total land area, including many of the northern national forests in areas devastated by the Camp fire. Federal ownership of land and national forests is widespread and common in western states. There, as in much of the U.S. and Canada, fire services adhered for decades to a “suppression” policy of putting out every fire in public forests as quickly as possible. Suppression came to be called the “Smokey Bear policy” after the cartoon bear mascot of the U.S. Forest Service, the federal agency that oversees federally owned forest land. More recently, many scientists have concluded that suppression prevented natural fires from clearing out undergrowth and dead plants, which made forests more susceptible to larger, more destructive and less easily controllable fires. In the fall months, those fires are usually the result of human activity and not lightning or other natural occurrences.
Major causes of wildfires
Top 10 human causes of major fires in Calif.,
1850-2018
CAUSE
FIRES
Vehicles/other equip.
702
Arson
473
Debris
231
Campfire
182
Smoking
145
Powerlines
140
Playing with fire
78
Escaped prescribed burn
39
Railroad
33
Structure
9
source: California Department of Forestry
and Fire Protection
The bigger picture: California and climate change
Drought and warmer weather attributed to climate change have led to longer and more destructive wildfire seasons in California. While the state officially emerged from a five-year drought last year, much of the northern two-thirds of the state is abnormally dry. This means that when fires are started they have the potential to burn bigger and longer than in past decades. In light of the devastating Northern California fire, “it’s evident from that situation statewide that we’re in climate change and it’s going to be here for the foreseeable future,” Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby told Associated Press.
longer seasons and
more fires in the west
Per cent change in burnt area in Western U.S.
Over 1973–1982 average
Five forest areas
North. Rockies
Northwest
Sierra Nevada
1983-1992
Southwest
1993-2002
2003-2012
South. Rockies
-1,000
0
1,000
3,000
5,000%
Fire season length in Western U.S.
Annual time between first and last large-fire discovery
and last fire declared under control
400
Last
control
300
Last
discovery
Day of year
200
First
discovery
100
0
1970
1980
1990
2000
2010
‘Increasing western U.S. forest wildfire
activity: sensitivity to changes in the timing
of spring,’ Anthony LeRoy Westerling Sierra
Nevada Research Institute, Univ. of California
Compiled by Globe staff
Associated Press, with a report from Tamsin McMahon
