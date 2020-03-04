Can Putin and Erdogan end the fighting in Idlib? Only if one of them backs down

Open this photo in gallery Members of Syria's opposition National Liberation Front get ready to engage in battle with Syrian government forces on March 4, 2020, in Saraqib in Syria's northwestern Idlib province. OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP/Getty Images

Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan are strongmen leaders, both used to getting their own way. But if the Russian and Turkish presidents want to avoid a direct clash between their formidable militaries, at least one of them is going to have to back down.

The two leaders will meet Thursday in Moscow, hoping to de-escalate a combustible situation in the northeastern Syrian province of Idlib, which has NATO member Turkey on the verge of conflict with a nuclear-armed Russia.

Idlib has seen seven bloody days of something close to all-out war between the Turkish army and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, which is supported by Moscow. In an effort to internationalize the Idlib crisis, Mr. Erdogan’s government has bussed tens of thousands of refugees to the borders of Europe this week, ending a 2015 deal that saw the European Union pay Turkey to prevent refugees from travelling onwards.

Much of what happens next will be decided between Mr. Putin and Mr. Erdogan, like-minded authoritarians who have maintained a strong personal relationship even as they backed opposing sides in Syria's civil war. As recently as a December summit, NATO leaders were fretting about the increasingly close ties between Russia and Turkey, which included a Turkish purchase of sophisticated Russian anti-aircraft systems.

Both Mr. Erdogan and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed optimism on Wednesday that the Moscow meeting would produce some kind of ceasefire in Idlib. But past deals have collapsed, and it’s questionable how long any new arrangement will hold.

The personal warmth between Mr. Putin and Mr. Erdogan was always at odds with the cold realities on the ground in Syria, and specifically in Idlib, which is the last part of the country outside the Assad regime’s control. Mr. Erdogan is seeking to prevent a fresh refugee influx into Turkey - there are currently an estimated one million people living in makeshift camps on the Syrian side of the Turkish border - by creating a “safe zone” in Idlib that some of the 3.7 million Syrian refugees already living in Turkey could also later be returned to.

Those aims are fundamentally at odds with Mr. Putin’s goal of helping Mr. Assad recapture his entire country, in large part so that Mr. Putin can declare victory and bring Russian troops home. The end of the war in Syria would also allow Moscow to begin profiting economically from its client state. Much of the recent fighting has been centred on the city of Saraqeb, which is at the juncture of two highways that are crucial to the country’s transportation network. The city has changed hands three times since the start of February.

“Those [Russian and Turkish] red lines don’t match,” said Sinan Ulgen, chairman of Edam, an Istanbul-based think tank. “We always were headed for conflict.”

That latest fighting began on Feb. 27, when 34 Turkish soldiers - who were in Idlib as “observers” under the terms of a previous ceasefire agreement - were killed in an airstrike. Turkey lashed out ferociously in the aftermath, using rocket artillery and a “drone swarm” to punish the Syrian military. Thousands of Turkish troops poured into Idlib province to support anti-Assad rebels as Turkey announced its fourth military operation in Syria over the past four years, but the first one directly targeting Mr. Assad’s forces.

According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, at least 183 pro-regime fighters, including regular Syrian army troops, as well as allied Iranian militiamen and members of Lebanon's Hezbollah militia, have been killed in the Turkish offensive. Three Syrian warplanes have also been shot down. (Mr. Erdogan said on Wednesday that the Turkish military had killed some 3,200 Syrian troops, a claim not supported by any publicly available evidence. Two Turkish troops were reportedly killed in heavy fighting on Wednesday.)

So far, Turkey has been careful not to directly blame Russia for the Feb. 27 attack, though it has said that Russia was made aware of the position of the Turkish troops before the airstrike. In the first hours and days of Turkey’s response, Russia - which has near-complete control of the skies over Syria - appeared to allow Mr. Erdogan to take a measured revenge against Mr. Assad’s forces, with Russia’s air force remaining on the sidelines.

But Moscow’s patience now appears to be wearing thin. On Monday, the Kremlin said it could not guarantee the safety of Turkish planes flying over Idlib. On Wednesday, a spokesman for Russia’s Ministry of Defense condemned Turkey for allowing “terrorists” - which he said were operating close to Turkish military positions in Idlib - to launch drone attacks against Russia’s Hmeymim air base, in western Syria.

A patchwork of armed anti-Assad groups use the Turkish-controlled part of Idlib as a base, one of the strongest of which is the al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. Russia has repeatedly accused Turkey of violating the terms of a 2018 ceasefire by allowing HTS and other Islamist extremist groups to operate in Idlib.

“It’s a marriage of convenience, not an alliance,” said Dimitar Bechev, a research fellow at the Atlantic Council, said of the Russia-Turkey relationship. “Whenever they co-operate, people tend to forget they have a lot of points of divergence - and the same thing now, whenever they fight, people forget their points of convergence.”

Mr. Bechev said that while Mr. Putin and Mr. Erdogan would probably both be happy to reach a “messy compromise” in the form of a new ceasefire announcement at their Thursday meeting in Moscow, it wasn’t yet clear that Mr. Assad and his allies in Iran would play along. “We don’t know what their preferences are, and they won’t be at the table.”

Neither will any representatives of the United States - which last year drew down its forces in northeastern Syria at the request of Mr. Erdogan - or other Western governments.

Among the many variables in the crisis is Mr. Erdogan’s effort to drag the EU and NATO into the conflict. James Jeffrey, the U.S. special envoy for Syria, said during a visit to the Turkish border on Tuesday that the Trump administration was willing to provide ammunition and other supplies to the Turkish military. But Mr. Jeffrey said the U.S. was still “considering” a Turkish request for Patriot surface-to-air missile batteries that could be used to threaten Russian planes and create a no-fly zone over Idlib.

Mr. Ulgen said the Turkish decision to allow refugees to reach Europe was an attempt to get the EU to see Idlib as a regional problem, rather than a Turkish one. On Wednesday, Mr. Erdogan said he had turned down an EU offer of another US$1-billion to return to the terms of the 2015 refugee pact, which has seen the EU pay Turkey US$6-billion to keep refugees from Syria and other countries on its soil. Mr. Erdogan said that Turkey, which hosts the world's largest refugee population, had spent US$40-billion of its own money on refugees since 2015.

Recent days have seen chaotic scenes at Turkey's frontiers with Greece, where tear gas has been used to repel refugees trying to breach the border fence. Videos posted on social media show Greek coast guard boats buzzing close to rafts crammed with refugees in an apparent attempt to capsize the smaller crafts.

“There has been a concerted effort to transport the refugees there [to the Greek and Bulgarian borders]. They didn’t suddenly appear out of the blue,” Mr. Ulgen said. “The message is that Turkey will no longer accept the European position that this is Turkey’s problem.”