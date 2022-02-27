The logo of Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot is seen in this file photo of a plane in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, Sept. 26, 2017.Regis Duvignau/Reuters

Canada is banning Russian planes from its airspace, a move made in lockstep with many European countries that announced similar decisions this weekend.

The announcements from nations including Germany and Denmark on Sunday followed similar moves from many other countries. Russian planes are now blocked from many key transit hubs and banned from much of the airspace along its western border. The bans are part of wide-ranging sanctions levelled on the Kremlin after Russia invaded Ukraine last week. On Saturday, western countries announced they would block some Russian banks from accessing the SWIFT international banking system.

“Effective immediately, Canada’s airspace is closed to all Russian aircraft operators,” Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced on Twitter on Sunday. “We will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks against Ukraine.”

Russia has already retaliated against many of the countries that had already announced the bans, further isolating its own citizens but also leaving the potential for citizens of western countries to get stuck in Russia.

Britain, Poland, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland have all already closed their airspace or announced they soon will.

“In solidarity with Ukraine,” Iceland has also decided to shut its airspace to Russian air traffic, Icelandic Foreign Minister Thordis Kolbrun Gylfadottir tweeted on Sunday.

“It is now absolutely necessary to proceed with further tough measures to isolate Russia,” Swedish EU Minister Hans Dahlgren told public service radio SR.

The decision from many countries comes ahead of a possible European Union-wide ban on Russian flights that is part of a new round of sanctions against Moscow which will be discussed by the block later on Sunday, and EU official told Reuters.

Sweden and Denmark have both said they would support such a sweeping ban.

Russia’s likely countermeasure will heavily hurt Finland’s state carrier Finnair.

“If Russia in parallel closes its airspace from Finnish aircrafts, it would have significant impact on Finnair as our Asian traffic would in practice come to a standstill”, Finnair spokeswoman told Reuters in an emailed statement on Sunday.

“Going around Russian airspace prolongs flight times so much that it would not be financially possible to operate our Asian flights,” she said.

With reports from Reuters.

