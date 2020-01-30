Canada evacuating ‘vulnerable’ family members of diplomats from China

The death toll has reached 170, with more than 7,700 confirmed cases in China. Here’s what we know so far about the disease.

Canada has its third presumptive case, a man in B.C. who recently travelled to Wuhan.

A Canadian team is among those racing to develop a vaccine

The Canadian government began evacuating the oldest and youngest family members of diplomats in mainland China Thursday, as the spreading Wuhan virus prompted airline cancellations, a rising death toll and growing fears that the worst is yet to come.

Family members considered “vulnerable” are being sent back to Canada, four sources with knowledge of the situation told The Globe and Mail. That includes people with existing medical conditions, those over the age of 65 and those under the age of five. School-age children and guardians are also being sent out of China.

Diplomats themselves are not included in the order, which does not cover Hong Kong.

Canada has its embassy in Beijing, as well as consulates general in Chongqing, Guangzhou and Shanghai.

Thursday marked the final day for Air Canada flights from Beijing and Shanghai, after the airline suspended flights until Feb. 29, citing a government travel notice this week advising Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to China.

The U.S. has also brought home diplomats stationed in Wuhan and has placed its other missions in the country on “authorized departure,” allowing staff and their families to leave the country. Canada does not have a formal presence in the city.

Canada’s repatriation of some diplomatic dependents comes as Ottawa also works to evacuate 160 Canadians who have requested consular assistance in Wuhan, the epicentre of a virus that has now, according to government statistics, killed 170 in China and infected 7,758.

Wuhan and cities around it are in an unprecedented state of lockdown that has placed tens of millions of people in Hubei province in a form of urban quarantine. Travel into and out of the area is heavily restricted.

It’s not clear when Canadians evacuated from Wuhan will arrive in Canada, or what will happen to them when they arrive.

The U.S. has temporarily quarantined citizens evacuated from Wuhan at a military base. Australia sent theirs to Christmas Island, which is near Indonesia. South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand and Indonesia have all said they will quarantine returning evacuees for at least two weeks.

The Wuhan virus is twice as virulent as Ebola, and nearly as virulent as HIV, Zhang Wenhong, an expert in infectious diseases at Huashan Hospital in Shanghai who is leading that city’s response to the virus, told state media Wednesday.

Early indications, however, suggest that it is considerably less deadly than the SARS virus was 17 years ago.

