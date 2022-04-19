Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow on April 19.Vyacheslav Prokofyev/The Associated Press

The federal government has hit 14 more Russians with sanctions for their close ties with President Vladimir Putin, including his two adult daughters.

Maria Vorontsova, 36, and her 35-year-old sister Katerina Tikhonova are named on the list released today.

The federal government says the two, as well as a dozen other Russians, are facing sanctions because they are close associates of Putin and are complicit in Russia’s unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine.

Russian forces seize frontline town as battle for Donbas begins in eastern Ukraine

Allies who have targeted the sisters and other Putin family members, including the United States, have done so because they believe the Russian leader has hidden his assets with them.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government won’t relent on holding people close to Putin accountable for the conflict.

The move comes on the same day that Trudeau was scheduled to speak with NATO and European leaders at a virtual meeting organized by U.S. President Joe Biden.

