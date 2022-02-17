Canada will be joining the withdrawal of a French-led military contingent from Mali after supporting the operation against Islamist militants for nearly a decade, according to a joint declaration by the military allies.

Canada does not have troops in the counter-insurgency campaign, known today as Operation Barkhane and Task Force Takuba, but has been supporting it with Canadian military transport aircraft since 2013.

France and its allies in the West African country, including Canada, have been increasingly critical of Mali’s military junta after it postponed elections and recruited hundreds of Russian military contractors for its internal security.

“Due to multiple obstructions by the Malian transitional authorities, Canada and the European states operating alongside Operation Barkhane and within the Task Force Takuba deem that the political, operational and legal conditions are no longer met to effectively continue their current military engagement in the fight against terrorism in Mali,” the joint announcement said on Thursday in a statement under French presidential letterhead.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the military operation will be shifted from Mali to neighbouring Niger over the next four to six months.

France has about 4,000 troops in the region, fighting Islamist radical militias that have gained control of large chunks of territory across Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and other parts of the Sahel region. But the French presence has become increasingly unpopular, with France often blamed for the region’s economic and security problems.

At a news conference in Paris on Thursday, Mr. Macron denied that the military withdrawal was a sign of failure. “I completely reject this term,” he said.

The announcement does not formally affect the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali, in which Canada has 23 police and military officers currently serving. But some analysts have said the UN peacekeepers could be weakened if they cannot call on French military aircraft or troops for rapid assistance in emergencies.

The UN mission in Mali, with about 14,000 troops, has suffered more casualties than any other UN peacekeeping mission in the world.

Canada has been one of Mali’s biggest financial supporters for decades, providing about $1.6-billion in development aid to the country over the past 20 years. It also deployed about 250 Canadian troops to Mali from 2018 to 2019 to support Canadian helicopters in the UN mission.

There was no immediate announcement by the Canadian government on Thursday. But the Canadian armed forces have been supporting the French-led military campaign in Mali for many years by deploying military aircraft to move French military equipment and troops between France and West Africa.

The Canadian mission, known as Operation FREQUENCE, transports the French equipment and troops with CC-177 Globemaster III aircraft and CC-130J Hercules aircraft, usually involving a crew of five people from CFB Trenton in Ontario.

In the first several months of last year, the Canadian aircraft carried 450 passengers and 165,000 pounds of cargo in three flights for the French military, according to a Canadian government website. In the three previous years, there were a total of 13 flights with 830,000 pounds of cargo, it said.

The federal government says it suspended its direct budget support and military aid to Mali’s government after a coup in August, 2020, but it continued to support the French-led military operation and the UN peacekeeping mission.

The coup leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, consolidated his power in a second coup last year and became Mali’s president. His regime announced in January that it would postpone elections for four years. This led to sanctions against Mali by West African and European countries.

In December, Canada and 15 European countries condemned the military junta’s decision to recruit hundreds of mercenaries from the Wagner Group, a private military contractor with close links to the Kremlin. They warned that the use of the Russian contractors could jeopardize human rights and a peace agreement with rebels in the country.

“We deeply regret the choice of the Malian transitional authorities to use already scarce public funds to pay foreign mercenaries instead of supporting the Malian Armed Forces and public services to the benefit of the Malian people,” the statement said.

