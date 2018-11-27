Canada, most of the largest greenhouse gas emitting countries not on track to achieve Paris targets: UN agency

Global greenhouse gas emissions show no signs of peaking and all countries need to increase their efforts to avoid catastrophic impacts of climate change, the United Nations warned Tuesday.

The emission-reduction targets made by governments under the 2015 Paris climate accord, if achieved, would still leave the world facing a grim future of rising seas, widespread species extinction and a host of threats to human health and livelihoods, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) said in its annual “emissions gap” report.

However, most of the largest emitting countries – including Canada – are not on track to achieve their Paris emission targets, UNEP said. The UN agency urged governments to adopt a wide range of policies such as higher carbon taxes and reductions in fossil fuel subsidies that include tax breaks for oil and gas production.

“The science is clear; for all the ambitious climate action we’ve seen – governments need to move faster and with greater urgency,” UN Environment deputy executive director Joyce Msuya said in a release. “We’re feeding this fire while the means to extinguish it are within reach.”

The UN agency published its emissions gap report in advance of next month’s Conference of the Parties (COP) meeting where government ministers will gather to work on implementing the Paris climate accord. The 2015 treaty aims to limit the rise in temperatures to less than 2 degrees C above pre-industrial levels in order to avoid the most punishing impacts of climate change.

In Canada, the federal government is facing a backlash from Conservative opposition MPs and premiers, including Ontario’s Doug Ford, over its climate-change strategy and its plan to impose a carbon tax on provinces that do not have their own broad-based levy.

With the current policies adopted by Ottawa and the provinces, Canada is not on track to meet its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

The Paris accord calls for countries to increase their ambition before the 2020 COP meeting, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing pressure to abandon his carbon tax plan and to increase support for the Alberta-based oil and gas sector that is being hammered by depressed prices.

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna recently dodged a question about whether Canada will announce by late 2020 a commitment to tougher emission-reduction targets.

“We certainly agree we all need to be ambitious,” she told reporters last week after holding a meeting by telephone with her provincial counterparts.

“Canada is very focused on implementing what we have committed to,” she added, pointing to efforts to phase out coal-fired power, to implement carbon pricing and to invest in energy efficiency and low-carbon infrastructure. However, Ottawa is still supporting the oil and gas sector, notably through the purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline and financing of its expansion to carry oil sands crude to Pacific Rim markets.

The goal of this year’s UN meeting in Poland will be establishing the rules on transparency, accountability and international co-operation under the Paris accord, Ms. McKenna said. Those rules will allow the international community to better assess individual country’s commitments and their progress in meeting them.

In the gap report, UNEP suggests carbon pricing is a key tool for creating incentives for investment in low-carbon technologies while reducing GHG emissions from existing sources. If all countries phased out fossil-fuel subsidies, it would reduce global emissions by about 10 per cent by 2030, it said.

Carbon-dioxide emissions are rising again after three years of stagnation between 2014 and 2017, the UNEP report said. Unless there is a rapid increase in global action in the next few years, the world’s 20 largest economies will not have stabilized emissions by 2030, let alone reduced them in line with trajectory needed to meet the 2-degree target.

A separate UN agency, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, warned last month that 2-degree increase in average global temperatures would impose enormous costs on vulnerable populations and tremendous environmental damage. It argued governments should be aiming to limit the increase in average global temperatures to 1.5 degrees C.

Failure to slow the pace of climate change will inflict massive dislocation on people around the world, with expectations of prolonged droughts and fires in some regions, and more extreme hurricanes and rain storms in others, climate scientists warn.

A U.S. government report released last week said the effects of climate change are already being seen in the United States, and will worsen over time. The National Climate Assessment said the looming impacts of climate change “threaten the natural, built and social systems we rely on, both within and beyond the nation’s borders.” It said dramatic efforts are required to avoid the worst impacts and adapt to the changes that are inevitable.

U.S. President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans dismissed the report, which was produced by 13 federal agencies.