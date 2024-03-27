Open this photo in gallery: In this Feb. 6, 2024, file photo, Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Minister Mary Ng speaks in the House of Commons.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Trade Minister Mary Ng opened the second Canada-Vietnam Joint Economic Committee in Hanoi on Wednesday, following meetings with senior Vietnamese leaders in the Southeast Asian country’s capital.

Ms. Ng is leading the largest-ever “Team Canada” delegation to Vietnam this week, visiting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Both Ottawa and Canadian businesses are seeking closer ties with Vietnam, as the country’s economy is booming amid a push in the West to diversify supply chains and reduce reliance on China.

“This is a big trade mission,” said Ms. Ng. “I think why we’re seeing this is because the trade relationship and the confidence that the two governments have in each other and the commitment we have to working together really sends a strong signal to the business community.”

Canada is Vietnam’s third-largest trading partner in the Americas, behind the U.S. and Brazil, while Vietnam is Canada’s largest trading partner in Southeast Asia and seventh largest overall. Last year, trade between the two nations hit $14-billion, though growth also slowed for the first time amid the “impact of geopolitical conflicts and a global recession,” said Ms. Ng’s Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Hong Dien.

He predicted renewed expansion this year, however, “as the relationship between Canada and Vietnam has entered a new stage with a lot of opportunities.”

Hoping to take advantage of those opportunities were hundreds of delegates travelling with the minister, representing more than 100 Canadian businesses and institutions, including from the aviation, agriculture and energy sectors.

Speaking at a luncheon for business leaders in Hanoi, Goldy Hyder, chief executive of the Business Council of Canada, said, “we are living in very complex times and businesses are having a challenge in managing geopolitical issues, economic issues and transitions under way [with regard to] climate change.”

In an interview, he noted “Canadian companies are extremely well positioned” when it comes to addressing global challenges. “Food security, energy security, critical minerals, those continue to be the top three things we hear about in our travels, no matter where in the world, that people look to Canada for.”

He said he hoped as the relationship develops, Vietnam would start to buy more products from Canada, balancing out the rather skewed situation currently, with Vietnam having a US$8.5-billion trade surplus.

Trevor Kennedy, BCC vice-president for the Indo-Pacific, said as Vietnam’s manufacturing base grows, with many companies looking to the country as an alternative or addition to their China operations, “so will demands for energy and particularly clean energy, and Canada has a role to play in that.”

Vietnam has been the biggest Asian beneficiary of a drive to diversify or derisk from China in the West, amid increasing geopolitical tensions, slowing economic growth and concern among many businesses about Beijing’s direction under President Xi Jinping.

In 2019, Vietnam joined the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, becoming only the second Asian nation to do so after founding member Singapore. That same year, Hanoi and Brussels signed a free-trade agreement, removing most tariffs for Vietnamese exports to the European Union.

In November, Vietnam and the U.S. elevated their relationship to that of comprehensive strategic partnership, and Australia followed suit earlier this month, both courting Hanoi as a potential ally in containing China.

At the same time, however, Vietnam has enjoyed strong ties with its neighbour, also elevating relations with Beijing last year. The two countries’ ruling Communist parties have closely co-operated for decades, despite general antipathy toward China among many Vietnamese, a legacy of historical colonialism and a brief border war in the late 1970s.

“I think Vietnam has managed the great power competition extremely well,” said Nguyen Khac Giang, an expert on Vietnamese politics at Singapore’s ISEAS-Yushof Ishak Institute. He noted many companies seeking a “China+1″ strategy have turned to Vietnam for the ease of transferring manufacturing resources there and connecting it to existing supply chains, something far harder in other countries competing to be the next China like India or Indonesia.

Vietnam has a reputation for being pro-trade and pro-business, and for enjoying a degree of political stability that is not always easy to come by in Southeast Asia.

That was rattled this month, however, when President Vo Van Thuong was removed after just 14 months, the latest top official snared by a sprawling anti-corruption campaign analysts warn has slowed decision making at the local level and could yet derail just the type of economic engagement Hanoi is trying to promote.

“No one wants to make any decisions or take responsibility right now, it makes things really difficult for foreign investors,” said Linh Nguyen, an expert on Vietnam at Control Risks. If uncertainty increases, she added, there is a possibility some investors may lose patience and look elsewhere in Southeast Asia, such as to Malaysia and Indonesia, which are both also courting foreign cash.

There was no sign of instability in Hanoi on Wednesday, as the Vietnamese government rolled out the red carpet for Ms. Ng and the Canadian delegation. As well as meeting her trade counterpart, Ms. Ng also met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, not a given for a minister of her level.

In remarks opening the JEC, she referenced Vietnam’s importance to Canada as an ally within the CPTPP and in advocating for a free-trade agreement between Ottawa and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and seemed to swipe at China, noting Vietnam and Canada “are partners in standing up for the international rules-based trade order.”

Ms. Ng framed her presence in Vietnam in relation to Ottawa’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, a much-vaunted pivot to Asia that has stumbled somewhat amid geopolitical tensions with the continent’s two largest countries, China and India.

“Canada is very committed to this region,” she said. “You can count on Canada; we are here and intend to be here for the long term.”