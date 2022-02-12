A woman with her daughter arrive to lay flowers outside the Canadian Embassy in Kyiv in January, 2020, in remembrance of the victims of the Ukraine International Airlines crash in the Iran. The location of the embassy is being moved to Lviv due to security concerns.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images

Ottawa is relocating its embassy from Kyiv and is expected to move military trainers out of the country after U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Saturday that he was ordering 160 U.S. troops to leave Ukraine in anticipation of a Russian invasion.

A senior Canadian official confirmed that Ottawa has been readying contingency plans to move about 260 soldier-trainers out of Ukraine, likely to Poland or Latvia where Canada has a contingent of troops.

The removal of Western military trainers is part of a co-ordinated plan, led by the United States, according to the official. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Canada is also preparing to evacuate its embassy staff from Kyiv ahead of a feared Russian invasion, three sources say. A small number of diplomats will remain in the Kyiv embassy for the time being.

About half the embassy staff have already been moved to Lviv, Ukraine, near its far western border with Poland. The remaining diplomats will be moved on Monday, according to two sources. The Globe is not identifying the sources because they were not allowed to discuss the matter.

The United States announced Saturday that virtually all American staff at the Kyiv embassy will be required to leave in anticipation of a Russian invasion. American diplomats will also be stationed in Lviv.

“As of Sunday, February 13, 2022, the Department of State will suspend consular services at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv. The embassy will maintain a small consular service in Lviv, Ukraine,” the department said in an e-mail to U.S. nationals in the country.

Tensions have been mounting for weeks during a Russian military buildup near its neighbour’s borders that has fuelled fears that Russia could attack, and on Friday Washington said an invasion could happen any time. Russia denies such plans.

Late Friday, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly reiterated the need for Canadians to immediately get out of Ukraine.

“I urge all Canadians in Ukraine to make the necessary arrangements to leave the country now,” she said in a statement.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who hosted a virtual meeting of leaders of the G7 and nearby European countries on Friday to discuss the Ukraine crisis, will speak by telephone on Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has stationed over 130,000 troops on the Ukrainian border and war ships in the Black Sea.

“We are all concerned that Russia is continuing its troop presence and looking actively for excuses to act,” Mr. Trudeau told an Ottawa news conference Friday after the meeting. “The West is standing firm together, co-ordinated and ready to impose severe costs including sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine once again.”

Russia, which has accused Western nations of spreading lies, said on Saturday it had decided to “optimize” its diplomatic staff numbers in Ukraine, fearing “provocations” by Kyiv or another party.

Moscow did not say whether that meant a reduction in staff numbers but said the embassy and consulates in Ukraine continued to perform their key functions.

The United States and United Kingdom, Japan and Australia urged their nationals in Ukraine on Friday to immediately get out of the country, something Canada did on Monday.

The Canadian government sent an e-mail advisory to Canadians who are registered with Global Affairs saying that consular services could become severely limited and that Canadians should leave “while commercial means are available.”

“Russian military action in Ukraine could disrupt transportation routes and services throughout the country,” the advisory said. “Flights could be disrupted or cancelled on short notice, resulting in delayed departure. They could also become scarce, making it difficult for you to leave the country.”

In late January, Canada ordered family members of diplomatic staff stationed in Ukraine to leave the country, a day after the United States, Britain, Germany and Australia announced similar steps.

Alexandra Chyczij, President of the Ukrainian Canadian Council, wrote to Mr. Trudeau Friday, urging Canada to immediately send defensive lethal weapons to Ukraine. Canada extended its soldier-training mission last month for three years but did not offer lethal weapons.

“The provision of weapons will allow the Ukrainian people to defend themselves against a further Russian invasion,” he wrote. “Canada must stand with the Ukrainian people in their time of need.”

With a report from Reuters.

