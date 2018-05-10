Canada reverses visa denial for Angolan anti-corruption campaigner Rafael Marques de Morais

Open this photo in gallery Angolan journalist and activist Rafael Marques de Morais poses on Aug. 20, 2017, in the capital Luanda during an interview with AFP journalists. AMPE ROGERIO/AFP/Getty Images

After an uproar from human rights and democracy groups, Canada’s Immigration Department has reversed its controversial decision to ban a planned visit by a famed African anti-corruption campaigner.

Canadian authorities had refused to issue a visa last month to Rafael Marques de Morais, an Angolan journalist and activist who has endured arrests and imprisonment for his work in exposing corruption in the authoritarian regime that runs his oil-rich country.

The federal government’s decision, first reported by The Globe and Mail last month, ignited a wave of criticism and protest from human-rights leaders. But now, without explanation, the immigration authorities have reversed the decision.

Story continues below advertisement

After the report in The Globe last month, the constituency office of Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland asked the authorities to reconsider their decision. Her office became involved because Mr. Marques had wanted to visit his 16-year-old son, who attends school in her constituency in Toronto.

Mr. Marques and his supporters said the visa refusal was puzzling and inexplicable. Less than three years ago, he was co-winner of the $100,000 Allard Prize for International Integrity from the University of British Columbia for his “exceptional courage and leadership in combating corruption.” Even then, when receiving the award, he had stayed only 10 days in Canada and quickly returned to Angola to continue his work.

“I hope my case helps the Canadian government to review similar cases of people unfairly rejected – this will be my consolation,” Mr. Marques told The Globe on Thursday.

“I hope these visa offices pay more attention and I hope they realize that not every African wants to emigrate.”

Canada’s initial decision to deny his visa application had been a gift to Angola’s autocratic regime. Its state-controlled media had jumped on the decision, citing it as proof Mr. Marques was trying to “illegally” flee from Angola.

After refusing his visa application, the federal Immigration Department told The Globe it had several reasons for its decision. It said Mr. Marques was at risk of remaining illegally in Canada at the end of his visit because he has “weak ties” to Angola. It said he had “outstanding criminal charges” in Angola. And it said he had provided “limited evidence of funds to cover his stay in Canada.”

Mr. Marques, however, had given proof that he had a U.S. bank account with more than US$50,000 in funds. The criminal charges, based on an allegation that he had “insulted” an Angolan official by investigating the official’s illegal land grab, have been widely denounced as a blatant attempt by the regime to silence him. And since his entire career has always been focused on Angola, he could not understand why Canada was accusing him of having “weak ties” to his homeland.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The 46-year-old Oxford-educated activist said he was grateful for Ms. Freeland’s help in the case and he praised the review process that exists for Canadian visa decisions. But he said the federal government should recognize the work of African human-rights activists could reduce the social pressures that lead to immigration to countries such as Canada.