Canada seeks clarification after China’s foreign ministry says Spavor, Kovrig have gone to trial

The Canadian government has asked Beijing to clarify its comments after a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have already been brought to court.
The men have been “arrested, indicted and tried,” Hua Chunying said Thursday.
But Canadian authorities have no evidence that the men, who have now been detained for two years, have gone to trial, according to a diplomat in Beijing with knowledge of the situation. The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly.
Ms. Hua’s remarks mirrored comments she made Dec. 1, when she said “Chinese authorities arrested and prosecuted them and put them on trial because the two Canadians are suspected of crimes endangering China’s national security.”
At the time, the Chinese courts responsible for the two Canadians confirmed that trials have not taken place, the diplomat said.
After they were seized by state security agents on Dec. 10, 2018, Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor were interrogated for months before being taken to formal detention facilities, where they remain today – Mr. Kovrig in Beijing, Mr. Spavor in Dandong, a city on the North Korean border.
They were not formally charged until this June, when authorities placed espionage charges against them.
They can be taken to trial at any time, with little notice.
The charges against them are punishable by a minimum 10 years in prison. In cases deemed serious, people found guilty of espionage in China can be sentenced to life behind bars. The Chinese justice system boasts a conviction rate of more than 99 per cent.
Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor were detained days after the Vancouver airport arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the Huawei executive whose extradition the U.S. has sought on fraud charges related to violations of that country’s sanctions against Iran.
Outside China, they have been called victims of “hostage diplomacy,” and Canada’s Foreign Minister Jean François-Philippe Champagne has accused China of practising coercive diplomacy.
Chinese authorities have said the cases are not linked, and lashed out at the criticism of their practices.
“The Canadian side’s accusations are just fact-distorting,” Ms. Hua said on Dec. 1.
“The two Canadians are suspected of crimes endangering China’s national security,” she said. “Their lawful rights have been guaranteed during the whole process.”
“You are very concerned about these two cases and asked when they could go back to their country,” Ms. Hua said Thursday, in reference to Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor.
“So in fact, you can empathize and understand that the Chinese people are also very concerned about when Ms. Meng Wanzhou would be able to safely return to the motherland,” she said.
She called the cases against the Canadians “a purely legal affair, dealt according to the law.” As for Ms. Meng, Ms. Hua described the case against her – backed by evidence filed by U.S. prosecutors in a public indictment – as “purely, from tip to toe, a political one.”
