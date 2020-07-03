Canada halts extraditions, military exports with Hong Kong over China’s national security law

Canada says it will no longer allow people to be extradited to Hong Kong and will block the export of sensitive military goods to the former British colony, citing the harsh new national security legislation China has imposed on the Asian city.

And Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is looking at additional measures including on immigration “in the days and weeks” ahead that could help Hongkongers who want to flee.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois Philippe Champagne said Canada is taking these actions because of the national security legislation that China has imposed on Hong Kong that critics say will eliminate the autonomy Beijing promised the territory when it took control in 1997.

“Canada joins the international community in reiterating its serious concern at the passage of national security legislation for Hong Kong by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China,” Mr. Champagne said in a statement.

“This legislation was enacted in a secretive process, without the participation of Hong Kong’s legislature, judiciary or people, and in violation of international obligations,” Mr. Champagne said.

Mr. Champagne said the new security law ignores the “One Country, Two Systems” pledge that China promised would govern Hong Kong when it was handed over to China 1997.

Canada’s announcement follows actions by allies including the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

The U.S. has begun scaling back the special status that Hong Kong had enjoyed when it was considered a semi-autonomous region, ending military exports and limiting the shipment of high-tech products to the Asian city. In response to the legislation, Britain has announced that it will create five-year work and study visas for the city's 2.9 million holders of British national (overseas) passports, giving nearly half of Hong Kong's population a path to British citizenship.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison signalled Thursday that his government may follow Britain in offering visas to Hong Kong citizens. Mr. Morrison said Thursday that events in Hong Kong were concerning and that the Australian government was "prepared to step up and provide support."

Asked if Australia would consider offering safe haven to Hong Kong people, similar to Britain, he replied: "We are considering very actively the proposals that I asked to be brought forward several weeks ago and the final touches would be put on those, and they'll soon be considered by cabinet to provide similar opportunities."

Mr. Trudeau offered no details on the immigration measures Canada is considering.

In 2015 and 2016, the Trudeau government brought 25,000 Syrians to Canada. And after China's Tiananmen Square massacre in June, 1989, Brian Mulroney's government arranged to have thousands of Chinese citizens already here in Canada obtain permanent residence.

Close to 50 Hong Kongers - many of whom took part in the massive demonstrations that began last year - are already seeking asylum in Canada, citing harassment and brutality at the hands of police in Hong Kong and fear of unjust prosecution.

Amnesty International and other human-rights groups have documented arbitrary arrests, brutal beatings and torture committed by Hong Kong police since mass protests began in mid-2019 over proposed legislative changes that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China.

With files from Nathan VanderKlippe.

