Canada temporarily closes embassy in Kabul as former Afghan employees beg for help

The Canadian government is temporarily closing its embassy in Kabul and has announced that its personnel were on the way back home, hours after the Taliban entered the capital and as former employees beg for help.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan issued a joint statement Sunday saying that the situation in Afghanistan is rapidly evolving and poses serious challenges “to our ability to ensure the safety and security of our mission.”

The government decided after consulting with Canada’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, to temporarily suspend its diplomatic operations in Kabul.

“As always, our priority in these situations is ensuring the safety and security of Canadian personnel. They are now safely on their way back to Canada,” said the statement, adding that its operations will resume when its safe to do so.

“Our ongoing work to bring Afghans to safety in Canada under the Special Immigration Measures will continue and will remain a top priority,” it said, adding the government, including the Canadian Armed Forces, is working closely with allies, including the United States, to ensure processing capacity for the program.

“Applications continue to be processed, including for those who can safely leave Afghanistan.”

Meanwhile, former Afghan employees of the Canadian embassy in Kabul say they have been left behind and are begging for help as they wait to hear when Ottawa will get them out of the country.

Three men who were previously employed by the embassy told the Globe that are desperately waiting for Ottawa to arrange their flights to Canada. The Globe and Mail is not identifying them because they said they fear for their safety.

One former employee who worked at the embassy for 15 years said “please help us” his voice trembling. He said he sold everything, including his house, expecting to be evacuated and still has yet to hear when the Canadian government will evacuate he and his family.

Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday, sending a wave of panic over former Canadian embassy staff who have been waiting for Ottawa to arrange their travel. Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Qatar’s Al-Jazeera English satellite news channel that the insurgents are “awaiting a peaceful transfer of Kabul city,” but also acknowledged that they sought an unconditional surrender by the central government.

Another former employee of the Canadian embassy said his wife and children continue to cry. He sent a photo of his 4-year-old daughter and said “she loves me too much,” and another of his four children standing side-by-side. He said he has filled out his forms to go to Canada, completed biometric testing and does not know why he has not heard about his flight. He has also sold his home and has been hiding ever since his family learned they would travel to Canada.

A third former employee said early Sunday that the Taliban was just 2 kilometres from his home and said Canadian officials should at least bring them to the airport.

Last month, after increasing pressure to act, the Liberal government announced special immigration measures to bring thousands of Afghan nationals who worked for the Canadian Armed Forces and Canadian diplomatic staff, as well as their family members, to Canada. Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said at the announcement that “the risk of retribution from the Taliban is grave.”

On Friday the Liberal government said it would go even further, vowing to bring 20,000 Afghan refugees to Canada, but did not provide a timeline for their evacuation. The program was intended to bring those most in danger to Canada, including women leaders, human-rights advocates, journalists, LGBTQ individuals, those who belong to persecuted religious groups, and families of interpreters already resettled in Canada.

With a report from The Associated Press.