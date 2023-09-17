Canada will contribute $33-million to a British-led partnership that is buying air defence equipment for Ukraine to help it fend off Russian missile and drone attacks, Defence Minister Bill Blair said on Sunday.

In a statement, Blair said the contribution was part of the $500-million worth of military aid for Kyiv that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in June.

Canada, home to one of the world’s largest Ukrainian diasporas, is a vocal supporter of Kyiv. Since Russia invaded in February 2022, Ottawa has committed over $8-billion in aid, including around $1.8-billion in military assistance.

The partnership, which also includes the United States, the Netherlands and Denmark, aims to buy hundreds of short- and medium-range air defence missiles and associated systems.