Canada will share 100 million COVID-19 vaccines with nations in need

Open this photo in gallery British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau elbow bump prior to a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. POOL/Reuters

Canada will contribute 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to low-income countries through financial support and by forgoing future deliveries. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make the announcement on Sunday at the end of a G7 leaders meeting in Cornwall, England.

“It will be a combination of some in cash and some in kind,” said Ralph Goodale Canada’s High Commissioner to the U.K. “Canada’s global number is up to 100 million. And we recognize that even with all of the countries doing their share, that’s still not enough. So more will be required going forward but this is a starting point.”

The announcement will be part of a pledge by G7 leaders to supply at least one billion doses in total to other nations. Most of the G7 contributions, including Canada’s, will be sent to COVAX, an alliance co-led by the World Health Organization which is working to ensure equitable access to vaccines.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa has ordered 252.9 million doses of vaccine, enough to vaccinate every Canadian more than three times over, and the government had come under increasing pressure to share some of that supply with poorer nations.

Until now, every G7 country except Canada had made a commitment to donate a specific number of doses to COVAX and other countries, including the United States and Britain which have pledged 600 million in total.

The U.S. plans to buy 500 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, at not-for-profit prices, and donate most of it to COVAX with the remainder going to selected countries over the next year. Britain will contribute 100 million doses to COVAX starting in September, by redirecting supplies that the country has ordered but no longer needs.

The Canadian contribution to the G7′s one-billion-dose pledge, is expected to include money the government has already committed to COVAX. That includes $545-million to help COVAX procure vaccine for low- and middle-income countries. Canada is also expected to forego future deliveries similar to what the U.K. plans to do.

For example, Canada has ordered 52 million doses of the Novavax vaccine, which has yet to be approved by Health Canada. Those doses could instead be sent to COVAX, said a source familiar with the announcement.

The pledge is not expected to impact the rollout of Canada’s vaccination program which has picked up pace in recent weeks. According to The Globe and Mail’s vaccine tracking, the government is on course to have enough supply to give two doses to all eligible Canadians by August.

The G7 commitment to donate vaccines has been welcomed by the WHO and other international development organisations, but many groups said it falls far short of what is needed.

Story continues below advertisement

“If the best G7 leaders can manage is to donate one billion vaccine doses, then this summit will have been a failure,” said Anna Marriott, Oxfam’s health policy manager. She and others have pointed out that it will take roughly 11 billion doses to vaccinate everyone.

Oxfam and other organizations have also called on the G7 to waive patent protection rules and commit to sharing technology in order to help boost vaccine manufacturing. U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron have supported easing intellectual property rules, but Canada and other G7 countries have been less enthusiastic. They have argued that the bigger obstacles to vaccine production are export rules and the transfer of technology.

“That’s a topic I have not had an opportunity yet to discuss with the Prime Minister,” Mr. Goodale said Friday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other world leaders come together for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began on a beach in southwest England. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted Trudeau before the leaders gathered with others, including U.S. President Joe Biden, for a photograph. The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.