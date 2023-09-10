Open this photo in gallery: Canadian aid volunteer Anthony 'Tonko' Ihnat laughs with a resident in the village of Nykyforivka while on a humanitarian mission with non-profit Road 2 Relief in July. Mr. Ihnat was killed in when a Russian drone hit a vehicle he was travelling in on Sept. 9, in eastern Ukraine.Kris Parker/The Globe and Mail

In March, 2022, just days after’s Russia’s full-scale invasion, Anthony Ihnat boarded a plane bound for Poland, aiming to make his way to Ukraine.

Mr. Ihnat had no experience with war. He had lived most of the past 20 years in California, but had grown up in Toronto as the son of Slovakian immigrants, so he felt a connection to the region and wanted to help.

That conviction would soon take the Canadian volunteer to the edge of the war’s most brutal fighting. He spent months near the front lines in eastern Ukraine, delivering aid and rescuing civilians from ravaged villages.

Now, that quest to save others has cost him his life.

Mr. Ihnat, 58, was killed in Ukraine’s embattled Donbas region on Saturday, when a team from humanitarian non-profit Road to Relief came under a Russian drone attack. Road to Relief director Emma Igual, a 32-year-old from Barcelona, is missing and feared dead, while two others were injured.

On Sunday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted the attack in his nightly video address.

“This Russian shelling reaffirms how close the war against Ukraine is for everyone in the world who values human life and who considers it a common moral duty of mankind to stop terror and defeat evil,” Mr. Zelensky said in a statement posted on Instagram.

The team had set out that morning from Road to Relief’s headquarters in Slovyansk, bound for the tiny village of Ivanivske, which is just a few kilometres from the decimated city of Bakhmut. As they neared the village, a kamikaze drone smashed into the van’s windshield, Swedish aid worker Johan Thyr, who was driving, told the Aftonbladet newspaper.

The strike forced the van off the road, where it flipped over and caught fire. Mr. Thyr and a German medic managed to escape the wreckage with burns and shrapnel wounds. They were rescued by Ukrainian soldiers who drove them to a medical care centre.

Mr. Ihnat’s body was recovered. Ms. Igual’s fate was still unclear on Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, Spain’s acting foreign minister José Manuel Albares told Spanish media that authorities in Madrid had received “verbal confirmation” of her death.

The attack marked another sobering reminder of the extreme danger faced by aid volunteers and medics in Ukraine, who routinely brave Russian drone surveillance and shelling to reach civilians in front-line regions.

In January, British volunteers Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw were killed on an evacuation mission in Soledar; weeks later, American paramedic Pete Reed was killed while driving two civilians out of Bakhmut.

Ms. Igual knew those dangers all too well. She’d arrived in Ukraine just days after the war began. For months, she and Road to Relief co-founder Henri Camenen rushed from hot spot to hot spot, ferrying families to safety in a 20-seat bus.

Open this photo in gallery: Mr. Ihnat went to Poland in March, 2022, then Ukraine to volunteer. Since arriving, he became entrenched in the world of humanitarian volunteers.HANDOUT/AFP/Getty Images

That work often put them in harm’s way. They frequently dodged shelling, and once drove over a mine near the besieged city of Lysychansk, escaping without injury.

Ms. Igual had long worked in humanitarian crisis zones, but nothing she’d experienced had prepared her for the intensity of warfare she witnessed in Ukraine, she said in an interview in June. In the beginning, she was “scared all the time,” she said, but slowly became accustomed to narrow escapes.

“It’s always getting out of it by a hair, village after village, town after town,” she said, chatting in the backyard of Road to Relief’s base this summer. “We were so enmeshed in the shelling and the shooting, and we’d been shot at and we’d driven over mines. it was normal for us.”

“Road to Relief was a community … and to those of us it drew in, it was the world to us,” said Michael Westermeyer, a volunteer from Oregon who returned to the United States in July after months with the organization. “And Road to Relief was Emma. It was so inextricably wrapped up in her, it was a part of her.”

Mr. Ihnat – whose friends called him “Tonko” – also became a core member of that family. Since arriving in Ukraine, the Canadian had entrenched himself in the chaotic world of humanitarian volunteers, where his gregarious humour, colourful storytelling and laid-back attitude made him a beloved figure.

He started his volunteer work in Poland, hauling luggage for exhausted refugees and shuttling humanitarian aid into Ukraine, before plunging into evacuation efforts. This year, while in Kyiv on rest breaks from front-line regions, Mr. Ihnat spent nearly every weekend with a shovel in hand, clearing debris from damaged houses with non-profit Brave to Rebuild. He was “like a brother” to volunteers there, Brave spokesperson Taisia Orikhovska said.

“He brought a lot of light for us, because he was a very light and smiling person,” Ms. Orikhovska said. “Every time he was with us, we were laughing, because he tried to find a positive moment in every moment … It [was] really priceless for us.”

Yet it was near the front that Mr. Ihnat seemed most at home, despite the danger. After returning from Road to Relief missions, he’d often light a cigarette and regale colleagues with tales from his travels around North America – or, sometimes, news of his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs.

To those who knew him best, Mr. Ihnat seemed unshakeable.

“He was always with me during the hardest, most frightening missions,” Mr. Westermeyer said. “He never failed to make me feel braver than I was.”

Mr. Westermeyer, who counted Mr. Ihnat as one of his closest friends in Ukraine, recalled evacuation missions where the team came under shelling, and Mr. Ihnat’s dry humour helped his teammates relax and make it through the day.

But his favourite memories of Ihnat are simpler: nights they spent sitting in the basement of the Slovyansk base, listening to music, talking about all life’s many challenges, and finding reasons to laugh about them.

“I can’t think of a single situation, whether it was an interpersonal hardship or a battlefield hardship, where he didn’t have a positive effect on me,” Mr. Westermeyer said. “That’s why he was so beloved. It’s the fact that I wasn’t the only person who he had that effect on.

“To put it really simply, Tonko was real and straightforward.”

With reports from The Associated Press