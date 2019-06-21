 Skip to main content

World Canadian aid worker killed in car crash in Afghanistan

Stefanie Glinski
Kabul
Special to The Globe and Mail
Miriam Lindsay is from Maple Grove, Que.

Facebook/Handout

A Canadian aid worker was killed in a car crash in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Thursday night.

Her family and the Canadian embassy in Kabul have been informed.

Miriam Lindsay, 41, from Maple Grove, Que., was on her way home around midnight local time when her car was hit by another vehicle in West Kabul.

An Afghan man in the car also died. Two other male passengers were injured.

Ms. Lindsay had been working for the Afghan aid agency Youth Health and Development Organization (YHDO) and had been living in Afghanistan for more than three years.

“I was informed about the accident at 4 a.m. and contacted her family immediately via text message,” said YHDO executive director Abdul Rasheed, whose team went to Isteqlal Hospital in West Kabul to identify Ms. Lindsay. Dr. Rasheed has since spoken to the family on the phone.

The bodies of Ms. Lindsay and the male aid worker have since been taken to Kabul’s forensic-medicine hospital for examination.

“She was kind and loved the Afghan people and always stood up for them,” said Dr. Rasheed of Ms. Lindsay, who worked as a technical manager for the organization. “She was very much in touch with our culture and strongly believed in humanitarian principles. She had a good life in Canada but continued to choose to work here in Afghanistan,” he said.

Dr. Rasheed said arrangements for repatriation through the Canadian embassy are being made.

A long-term humanitarian, Ms. Lindsay had also worked in Africa, Latin America and Asia.

She was due to return to Canada for a visit in the coming weeks. Last Saturday, she posted a photo of her hometown on Facebook, captioning it, “My village. Just can’t wait to be there.”

