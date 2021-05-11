Canadian company wins COVID-19 vaccine deal with Bolivia – and WTO support

Open this photo in gallery A woman gets a shot of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Universidad Publica de El Alto, during a vaccination drive for people over age 60 in El Alto, Bolivia, on May 6, 2021. Juan Karita/The Associated Press

The World Trade Organization says it welcomes a landmark decision by the Bolivian government to seek a compulsory license for a Canadian company to produce and export COVID-19 vaccines without the permission of the patent holder.

The agreement, if approved by the Canadian government, is an almost unprecedented step to open up avenues for expanded vaccine production with fewer patent restrictions at a time of severe shortages in lower-income countries.

It also offers an alternative to a full waiver of vaccine patents – an issue that has been debated at the WTO for the past seven months without resolution, partly due to a lack of support from governments such as Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Related: Canadian firm seeks mandatory licence to produce COVID-19 vaccines for poorer countries

The agreement between Bolivia and Canadian company Biolyse Pharma is “a very welcome step and one that may perhaps pave the way for other [WTO] members to make use of the system,” said Antony Taubman, director of the WTO’s intellectual property division, at the signing ceremony on Tuesday.

The move could make it easier for countries to “signal unmet needs and to help precipitate a response to those urgent medical needs,” he said.

With supplies dwindling, Bolivia has managed to vaccinate only about 5 per cent of its population so far. Under the new agreement, it has an option to purchase 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines from Biolyse for a price of US$3 to US$4 per dose. The Canadian producer would pay a fixed royalty fee to Johnson & Johnson, despite the lack of an agreement between the two companies.

Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta said he expects a “complicated bureaucratic process” as his government and the Canadian company seek the vaccine license. But “life is what matters,” he said.

“The economy should be in the service of life, and not the other way around,” he told the signing ceremony in La Paz.

“We need to unite to find ways of overcoming the pandemic. We can’t be blind or silent in the face of what is happening. We are sure that this marks the beginning of an important path.”

The World Health Organization warned this week that high-income and upper-middle income countries have received 83 per cent of the world’s COVID-19 vaccines so far, despite representing only 53 per cent of the world’s population. Low-income and lower-middle-income countries have received just 17 per cent of the world’s vaccines, it said.

Story continues below advertisement

Biolyse, based in St. Catharines, Ont., normally produces cancer drugs. It believes it has the capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines within six months if it wins approval. But when it approached Johnson & Johnson, the company said it was not interested because it already has manufacturing partners in Canada.

Federal government officials have said that companies such as Biolyse are too small to be of interest to the main manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines.

Biolyse says it has been trying to catch the attention of the federal government and the vaccine manufacturers for the past year without success, although it finally won a meeting with officials from four federal departments last month.

Compulsory licensing in Canada has been permitted only once before, in 2007, when Canadian company Apotex won the right to manufacture HIV medicines for export to Rwanda under the Canadian Access to Medicines Regime (CAMR). It took Apotex four years to achieve its first shipment, and it said the process was too cumbersome and bureaucratic for the company to use again.

Biolyse says it won’t be deterred by the obstacles. “We want to help end the pandemic and save lives in Bolivia,” company president Brigitte Kiecken said on Tuesday.

“Governments need to take all measures to allow companies like ours to manufacture,” she told the signing ceremony.

Story continues below advertisement

During the WTO debates on a proposed COVID-19 patent waiver, Canada has argued that existing laws such as CAMR should be sufficient to resolve any supply problems in lower-income countries.

“If Canada fails to expeditiously allow Bolivia to import vaccines manufactured by Biolyse under a compulsory license, they would be directly contradicting their own statements at the WTO,” said a non-profit group, Knowledge Ecology International, which has been helping Biolyse in its licensing efforts.

“Biolyse wants to participate in the global efforts to end the pandemic, but their ability to help save lives in Bolivia depends on the actions of the Canadian government,” the group said in a statement.

The CAMR process and the WTO’s own compulsory licensing rules are a “procedural labyrinth” with “a number of protectionist provisions,” it said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.