A Canadian Egyptian who spent nearly 15 years in an Egyptian prison returned to Canada on Friday.

Mohamed el-Attar, who now goes by Joseph Attar, was convicted of spying for Israel and was sentenced to 15-years in prison.

Mr. Attar’s conviction was based mostly on a confession, but he had said in court that he signed it after being tortured with electric shocks and forced to drink his own urine.

Mr. Attar came to Canada as a refugee in 2002, fearful of persecution in Egypt.

More to come

