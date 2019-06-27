Canadian lobbying firm hired for US$6-million to polish image of Sudan’s military regime

Open this photo in gallery In this file photo from Feb. 22, 2002, Ari Ben-Menashe is seen headed to a car by Zimbabwean security personnel shortly after his arrival in Harare. Associated Press

A Canadian lobbying firm has signed a US$6-million deal to seek government funds and diplomatic recognition for a notorious Sudanese military leader whose forces have been accused of massacring protesters in Khartoum, U.S. documents show.

Dickens & Madson (Canada) Inc., a firm based in Montreal, is promising to polish the image of Sudan’s military council, which seized power in a coup in April, the documents show. “We shall use our best efforts to ensure favourable international as well as Sudanese media coverage for you,” the lobbying contract says.

The Sudan military regime is also paying the Canadian lobbying company to seek equipment for its security forces, to search for oil investors, to seek a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and to improve relations with Russia and Saudi Arabia, the documents show.

The Montreal-based lobbying firm is headed by Ari Ben-Menashe, a former Israeli intelligence officer whose firm has previously served as a paid lobbyist for the ousted Zimbabwe dictator Robert Mugabe and the powerful Libyan militia commander Khalifa Haftar.

The firm’s Sudan contract was signed by Mr. Ben-Menashe and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, the deputy leader of Sudan’s military council. He is the commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group that was formerly known as the Janjaweed when it allegedly committed atrocities and massacres against rebels in the Darfur region.

Armed members of the RSF were the leaders of a brutal attack on pro-democracy protesters on June 3, killing more than 100 protesters and destroying their main protest camp, according to human rights groups and independent media in Khartoum.

“They are now deployed in large numbers in Khartoum and other towns, using violence against protesters,” Human Rights Watch said in a report on Thursday.

Because the RSF leader is also the deputy head of Sudan’s military council, the RSF “is more powerful than ever before, with little reason to fear being held to account for violations and crimes against civilians,” Human Rights Watch said.

The lobbying contract with the Montreal firm was signed by General Dagalo on May 7, according to documents filed with the U.S. government under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires the registration of companies that lobby the United States on behalf of foreign entities.

The Globe and Mail phoned the company’s office in Montreal to seek comment on the Sudan contract, but was told that Mr. Ben-Menashe was travelling and could not be reached.

The contract, filed with the U.S. government, shows that the Montreal company is being paid to lobby the executive and legislative branches of the governments of the United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia, along with the United Nations, the African Union and potentially other countries and organizations.

The lobbying will seek “to assist the devising and execution of policies for the beneficial development of your political aims,” according to the firm’s contract with the Sudan military council.

The goal is to “assure that you attain recognition as the legitimate transitionary leadership of the Republic of the Sudan and create a supervisory role for your council,” it says.

In addition to seeking military equipment and a meeting with Mr. Trump, the firm says it will “strive to arrange private meetings for you with senior Russian and other political figures.” It says it will “undertake to obtain financing for you from the United States, the Russian Federation and other countries.”

The firm also proposes an alliance between the Sudan regime and the Libyan militia commander, Mr. Haftar, in which the Libyan commander would provide “military help” to the Sudan regime in exchange for funding from Sudan.

Despite the lobbying contract signed in May, the United States has continued to suspend its relations with Sudan, and it has blamed the RSF for the “brutal violence” against the pro-democracy protesters.

In testimony to a Congressional committee this week, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state Makila James denounced the “reprehensible attacks” against the protesters on June 3. She said the attacks were “led by the Rapid Support Forces” and she called for the RSF to be withdrawn from Khartoum.

Mr. Ben-Menashe, president of Dickens & Madson, played a role in a scandal in 2011 that led to the resignation of Arthur Porter, the head of Canada’s spy watchdog, the Security Intelligence Review Committee.

According to media reports at the time, Mr. Ben-Menashe signed a commercial agreement with Mr. Porter to seek US$120-million in funds from Russia for the development of bridges, dams, ferries and other infrastructure in Sierra Leone, where Mr. Porter was born.

Mr. Porter, a physician who became the chief executive officer of the McGill University Health Centre in 2004, resigned from the spy watchdog in 2011 after the reports emerged.

He was arrested in Panama on fraud charges in 2013 in connection with an alleged kickback scheme related to the construction of the McGill health centre’s new hospital. He died in 2015.

