Open this photo in gallery: Anjem Choudary speaks after prayers at the Central London Mosque in Regent's Park in 2015.Tim Ireland/The Associated Press

An Edmonton man arrested in a terrorism investigation in the United Kingdom appeared Monday in a London court.

Khaled Hussein, who is 28, was charged under the Terrorism Act for allegedly being a member of a proscribed organization in the U.K.

He was arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport last week.

Hussein is charged alongside a 56-year-old British preacher, Anjem Choudary, who was allegedly directing a terrorist organization and addressing meetings to encourage support for a radical group since June 2022.

Choudary also appeared in a London court on Monday.

Choudary, 56, was charged Sunday with three counts under the Terrorism Act: directing a terrorist organization, membership in a banned organization and addressing meetings to encourage support for the organization between June 2022 and this month.

Prosecutors say the charges relate to the radical Muslim group al-Muhajiroun, which was outlawed by the British government in 2010. It has since operated “under many names and guises,” including the Islamic Thinkers Society, prosecutors say,.

Prosecutors allege Choudary gave lectures for the Islamic Thinkers Society “on the establishment of an Islamic state in Britain and how to radicalize people,” the BBC reported.

He was arrested at his home in London in July 17. He was charged alongside with Canadian national Khaled Hussein, 28, who was arrested at Heathrow Airport the same day after arriving on a flight.

Prosecutors say Hussein worked online with Choudary to provide “a platform” for the group’s views.

Neither man entered a plea during separate hearings at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. Both were ordered detained until their next hearing at the Central Criminal Court on Aug. 4.

Nick Price, from the Crown Prosecution Service Counter Terrorism Division, said that “criminal proceedings against Mr. Choudary and Mr. Hussein are now active and they each have the right to a fair trial.”

– with files from The Associated Press