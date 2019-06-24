 Skip to main content

World Canadian man dies after falling from cliff in California, authorities say

SANTA ANA, Calif.
The Associated Press
Authorities say a 34-year-old Canadian man died after falling from a 30-foot (9-meter) cliff in Southern California.

The Orange County Register reports firefighters were called to Modjeska Canyon on Saturday morning after receiving a report that the man fell.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz says the man was found dead.

Orange County Coroner officials identified the man as Charles Low, of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death. It wasn’t immediately known what caused the man to fall.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

