Canadian organizations among those cutting ties with Prince Andrew after interview about Jeffrey Epstein

Companies and charities in Canada and around the world have begun cutting ties to Prince Andrew as controversy grows over his relationship with American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Rideau Hall Foundation has announced it is dropping its association with Pitch@Palace Canada, which is part of a global charity the Duke of York created in 2014 to help budding entrepreneurs. The foundation, which works to “amplify the impact of the office of the Governor General,” served as the Canadian partner for the charity and helped bring the program to Canada this year. Prince Andrew was in Toronto in May to announce the Canadian finalists for the international competition which provides seed money for startups. “The Rideau Hall Foundation’s agreement with Pitch@Palace is coming to an end, and it will not be renewed for 2020,” the foundation said. Allison MacLachlan, a spokesperson, wouldn’t comment on whether the decision was directly related to the allegations surrounding Prince Andrew.

The Bank of Montreal has also been the lead corporate sponsor of Pitch@Palace Canada and contributed $500,000 to the program this year. The bank has yet to comment on whether that support will continue.

The Canadian Canoe Museum in Peterborough, Ont., is also reviewing whether Prince Andrew should remain a patron. “Further to our established governance process, our board of directors is closely monitoring the situation surrounding the Duke and will make decisions in keeping with the values of our organization,” the museum said in a statement. Prince Andrew became a patron in 2006 and the museum has said that his fondness for canoeing began when he was enrolled at nearby Lakefield College School as an exchange student in 1977.

Lakefield said on Wednesday that Andrew’s role with its foundation is also ending. “Prince Andrew has been a long-time champion of Lakefield College School. His term as Honorary Chair of the LCS Foundation is expiring. The school’s proactive governance process has activated an already established succession plan. We thank him for his support."

Several companies and universities in Britain and Australia have also dropped their affiliations with Andrew in the wake of his interview on BBC television last Saturday which was supposed to address his connection to Mr. Epstein. During the interview Andrew appeared evasive and arrogant while trying to fend off allegations that he slept with a teenager procured by the financier. Mr. Epstein died in jail last summer in New York while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking dozens of girls. Police are still investigating whether his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, groomed girls. Several alleged victims have come forward to urge Prince Andrew to cooperate with the probe.

This week British telecom giant BT along with KPMG, Aon Plc., Standard Chartered Plc and Inmarsat Plc all severed ties to charities headed by Prince Andrew. Advertising Week Europe also dropped plans to host a Pitch@Palace event next year and four universities in Australia ended their partnerships with Pitch@Palace Australia. Students at Huddersfield University in Britain have also launched a drive to remove Andrew as chancellor.

Prince Andrew is also a patron of Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children Foundation. The foundation has yet to comment on whether that will continue.

