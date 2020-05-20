 Skip to main content
// //

World

Register
AdChoices

Canadian pastor charged with violating ban on large gatherings makes court appearance in Myanmar

YANGON, Myanmar
The Associated Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canadian pastor David Lah wears a mask and face shield outside Mayangone Township Court, in Yangon, Myanmar, on May 20, 2020.

SAI AUNG MAIN/AFP/Getty Images

A Canadian pastor charged in Myanmar with violating a ban on large gatherings made his first court appearance after being released from a quarantine reportedly because he had contracted COVID-19.

David Lah was charged in mid-April and faces possible punishment of up to three years in prison, a fine, or both. The law was invoked in mid-March to combat the spread of the coronavirus, and the charge involves a religion gathering Lah held on April 7 in Yangon.

The judge at Wednesday’s hearing ordered Lah’s detention for 15 days pending a possible trial while police continue their investigations. Lah made no public comment.

Story continues below advertisement

The evidence against Lah comes from videos he posted online of his own sermons. One video purportedly showed him making false claims that Christians were immune from contracting the coronavirus. Another clip that caused outrage in the predominantly Buddhist country had him saying that the teachings of Buddhist monks are responsible for making people “sinful.”

Lah has publicized his globe-trotting evangelical activities widely on social media such as Facebook and YouTube.

Myanmar health authorities do not release the names of patients with COVID-19, but numerous reports in Myanmar media citing police and local officials say Lah tested positive for the virus and was hospitalized. When he tested negative, he was discharged and then quarantined, in line with health regulations.

The backlash against Lah has extended to the country’s Christian community, who make up about 6 per cent of the population, after a photo was circulated online of the country’s Christian vice-president, Henry Van Thio, meeting with Lah in early February.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies