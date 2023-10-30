Open this photo in gallery: Canadian-Chinese scholar Rowena He was abruptly fired by the Chinese University of Hong Kong after she was denied an extension to her employment visa.Handout

When the Canadian-Chinese scholar Rowena He arrived in Hong Kong in 2019, the city was in the midst of widespread anti-government unrest many compared to China’s own pro-democracy protests of 1989, which she took part in as a teenager and has made the focus of her academic career.

In the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre on June 4, that movement was heavily suppressed, and Hong Kong became the only place on Chinese soil where the events of 1989 could be freely discussed and memorialized.

Following the 2019 Hong Kong protests and subsequent crackdown, this has changed dramatically. The annual candlelit vigil in Victoria Park was banned, a museum dedicated to the protests closed, and books were pulled from libraries, including one written by Prof. He.

Last week, Prof. He was herself barred from Hong Kong, denied an extension to her employment visa by the city’s immigration authorities and abruptly sacked by the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK). In an interview, she described the news as predictable “but still shocking.”

A spokeswoman for CUHK, Sophie Pang, said Prof. He’s employment was dependent on her having a valid visa, decisions about which were a matter for the government. Hong Kong’s Immigration Department did not respond to a request for comment. Global Affairs Canada and the country’s consulate in Hong Kong did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Writing on social media, Sophie Richardson, a former China director at Human Rights Watch, described Prof. He as “an extraordinary scholar-teacher,” whose forced departure was “further evidence of Chinese government censorship and revisionism in academia” in Hong Kong.

Born in Guangdong province in southern China, Rowena He was one of millions of young people who took part in pro-democracy protests in 1989.

“People talk about Tiananmen as a revolution, that we were trying to overthrow the government, but 1989 was not about that,” Prof. He told The Globe and Mail. “We took to the streets because we had hope and faith and trust that the government would reform itself, and we were punished by the very system that instilled in us the value of sacrificing for the country.”

After graduating from a university in China, she moved to Canada to join a master’s program at the University of Toronto. She stayed on at U of T for a doctorate and eventually became a Canadian citizen. In 2014, while a lecturer at Harvard University, Prof. He published the widely praised Tiananmen Exiles: Voices of the Struggle for Democracy in China.

Four years later, CUHK approached Prof. He about a potential position. One of the oldest universities in Asia, CUHK has a long history of student activism, something that came to the fore during the 2019 unrest, and earlier when students successfully fought to erect a replica of the Goddess of Democracy, a statue that had been the centrepiece of the Tiananmen protests.

Prof. He was completing a fellowship at Princeton, so did not arrive in Hong Kong until 2019, “right in the midst of the social movement.” After the government introduced a draconian national security law the following year, many students began asking Prof. He if they could still write freely about various issues. She insisted they must, and she would ensure they were protected, sealing their papers off from public view and destroying them at the end of the course.

But as the post-2020 crackdown continued, Tiananmen became the taboo it has long been in mainland China. In December 2021, the iconic Pillar of Shame memorial was removed from the campus of Hong Kong University after a months-long fight to protect it. Days later, in the early hours of Christmas Eve, the Goddess of Democracy was similarly ejected from CUHK.

“You can’t help but feel a strong sense of helplessness, that all your efforts to keep that history and memory alive were defeated,” Prof. He said.

In 2022, she put in for a routine visa renewal, her second. The process dragged on for so long Prof. He eventually had to ask for special permission to leave Hong Kong while her visa was still pending, in order to take up a year-long fellowship in the United States for which she had been nominated by CUHK.

As it came time to return to Hong Kong, she still did not have a visa, and began a peripatetic existence moving between various temporary accommodation, like many of the exiles she wrote about previously. Finally, last week, she was told her application had been denied, and CUHK terminated her employment “with immediate effect.”

Prof. He has secured a research position at the University of Texas at Austin, and in many ways will be freer to write about China and Tiananmen than she ever could be in Hong Kong, but she said leaving has still been “very difficult.”

“It was such a precious experience to be in Hong Kong,” Prof. He said. “How sad it is that it has come to this.”