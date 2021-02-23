Canadian school offering Nova Scotia diplomas operating in China’s fraught Xinjiang region

A Canadian school program has kept its doors open in China’s Xinjiang region for nearly a decade, collecting tuition and issuing Nova Scotia diplomas to students in the area where large numbers of local Uyghur Muslims were forced into political indoctrination during that time.
Since 2012, the Nova Scotia program at Karamay Senior High School has offered a small number of students a ticket out of Xinjiang, where the government is accused of committing crimes against humanity. On Monday, parliament declared the oppression of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang a genocide.
Established by a Xinjiang city intent on boosting its credentials as an international centre, the senior high school program teaches N.S. courses to those who can afford the tuition of roughly $10,000 per year. It issues diplomas that have given entry to Canadian universities, including in past years for Uyghurs who have been the principal target of Chinese polices in Xinjiang.
But the Sino-Canadian program has also altered its own Grade 10 through 12 program to appeal to officials pursuing a broader agenda of what critics call “cultural cleansing.” This year, the Nova Scotia program has cancelled an elective sociology course, out of fear of angering local authorities. It bars any religious observance on campus, in line with Chinese dictates.
And it operates in a region that recently passed a new regulation that specifically obligates every school to “guide students of all ethnicities to love the Communist Party of China” and “enhance ethnic unity,” a term used to describe policies that have prioritized Chinese language and culture over that of minorities such as the Uyghurs.
Critics say operating a Nova Scotia curriculum school in Xinjiang risks participating in a broader program of cultural assimilation.
The Karamay program offers a particularly vivid illustration of the position Canadian schools occupy in China, with Canadian-trained staff seeking to deliver Canadian instruction – but without angering authorities in a sophisticated surveillance regime that actively polices the information its people can access.
In Xinjiang, “education, in addition to being a gear in the machine of mass internment, is also one of the main tools of Sinicization – of trying to turn the Uyghurs culturally into Han Chinese people,” said Rian Thum, a historian of Uyghurs and Islam in China at the University of Manchester. Operating a Nova Scotia school in Xinjiang “lends a certain kind of legitimacy to the system it’s a part of,” he said.
But Ili Ibrahim, the principal and sole Canadian teacher currently at the Canadian program in Karamay, said in an interview that he agrees with Chinese policies, including a ban on religion among young people. In general, the school operates under a guideline that philosophy and religion “should not be taught to the kids,” Mr. Ibrahim said.
The cancelled sociology course was merely an elective, Mr. Ibrahim said, adding, “It’s better not to cause trouble to the school.”
Indeed, in his view, people “less than 20 years old should not be related to religion at all. You poison your mind,” he said.
In Karamay, where nearly one-fifth of the population is made up of largely Muslim minority groups, “we try our best to respect Chinese law while offering the Canadian program. We try to make a compromise between that,” he said.
For example, he said, the school has sought to foster in its students an ability “to think freely and to express themselves freely.” That has included forming a student council. “We teach the students to vote,” he said.
Nova Scotia’s Department of Education and Early Childhood Development said it is not responsible for operation of the Karamay program. Staff at the school are not employed by the province, said Violet MacLeod, a department spokeswoman. “The operators of the schools are responsible for the hiring of staff and teachers, selecting which electives to teach and the school’s operations,” she said.
The province “can track course delivery online and confirmed the required core curriculum is being administered,” she said. In remarks reported by Postmedia, Nova Scotia’s outgoing premier, Stephen McNeil, recently told the Canada China Business Council: “Chinese people are proud to be Chinese. And they have a way of doing things. Let’s go learn. Let’s teach each other. And let us grow economic ties.”
Education is one of Canada’s largest sources of revenue from China. EduNova, an industry association of education and training providers in Nova Scotia, boasts that the nearly 15,000 international students in the province – including more than 3,500 Chinese students – contribute more than $400-million to the economy. Eighteen per cent of university students in Nova Scotia come from overseas.
The 18 overseas schools that use the provincial curriculum, all but two of them in China, help bring in those students. An EduNova report from 2018 found that that 12 per cent of graduates from Nova Scotia curriculum programs enrol in the province’s universities.
Plans have also been advanced for a British Columbia curriculum school in Urumqi, the Xinjiang capital, where a local woman has pursued the idea. The school is not moving ahead at the moment, largely because of disruptions caused by the pandemic, but also because of reluctance by authorities to deal with Canada amid ongoing frictions between the two countries.
But Adrian Conradi, a consultant who works as an offshore school representative in B.C., is enthusiastic about the prospect. “I love Xinjiang. It’s so fun to be out there. It’s one of the most interesting parts of China,” he said.
A Canadian school would have particular appeal in Xinjiang, where students have fewer opportunities to attend international programs, he said. He dismissed the idea that a Canadian program might fit uncomfortably in a region whose authorities stand accused of committing crimes against humanity – and even genocide – against its Muslim populations. In education, Xinjiang is no different from other parts of the country, he said.
“Political sensitivity is always something that comes up in any foreign program school anywhere in China,” said Mr. Conradi, who serves as a liaison between a number of international school owners and the B.C. government. “It’s not like you can be a social studies teacher and walk into your classroom and spout off your own personal views about sensitive issues.”
A school like the Sino-Canadian program could once have provided a boost in social mobility for those who could afford to attend, Prof. Thum said.
“But I think the balance of benefits to Uyghurs now has likely tipped the other way,” he said. That’s in part because any program is required to comply with local rules, “some of which are assimilationist in intent.” Like other schools in Xinjiang, the Sino-Canadian program offers no Uyghur-language instruction, for example.
Karamay Senior High School hosts two international programs – one using a Nova Scotia curriculum (which began in 2012), the other Russian. The school promotes its international offerings as “embracing Chinese identity and acquiring global vision.” A student video posted online shows students onstage holding Chinese characters reading, “The red flag is fluttering, China, I love you.”
Chinese instructional staff at the Karamay school include members of the Chinese Communist Party. In a promotional video, they describe the aim of the school’s moral education program as “the penetration of ideological and political goals.”
Foreign teachers for the Canadian school are hired separately. Both the Chinese and Canadian flags are displayed in its classrooms. Online videos show students showing off science projects and walls decorated with a Christmas theme. Students have won national recognition for their work.
Keeping the program running has taken considerable effort. The school once boasted more than 100 students, but is now down to less than four dozen, Mr. Ibrahim said. The percentage of students who are Uyghur has also diminished in recent years, because restrictions on their movement have made it difficult for many to travel across their home region.
Many foreigners have been forced out of Xinjiang in recent years. Mr. Ibrahim himself was only able to return last year by enduring 42 days of quarantine, as local authorities took an unusually rigid approach to pandemic enforcement. The school’s three other teachers are currently located overseas, delivering classes virtually.
Mr. Ibrahim began working at the Sino-Canadian program in 2013. He married a local woman, and has lived through strict enforcement of a crackdown that local officials called an anti-terror campaign. At one point, he could not enter a supermarket without showing a passport. Officials fenced off communities.
Things have since eased, he said. He declined comment on whether he has witnessed discrimination against Uyghurs.
“All I can say is, there are some restrictions,” he said. “I don’t like to go into detail about that.”
