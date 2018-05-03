Canadian shot Indigenous medicine woman before slaying in Peru, prosecutor says

A Peruvian prosecutor says a Canadian man killed in a brutal lynching in the Amazon is believed to have shot and killed an esteemed Indigenous leader days before.
Ricardo Jimenez is the chief prosecutor in the remote Ucayali province and says all evidence now gathered indicates Sebastian Woodroffe did kill an 81-year-old traditional healer.
Bullet cartridges found near the body of Olivia Arevalo were traced back to a gun the 41-year-old had purchased earlier in April and gunpowder was found on his clothes.
Woodroffe had gone to Peru to learn about medicinal plants in order to help people suffering from addiction. He was one of Arevalo’s students at the time of her death.
Investigators are searching for two people believed responsible for Woodroffe’s death.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.