Canadian tech company AggregateIQ played role in Trump adviser Super PAC

Canadian technology company AggregateIQ played a role in the Super PAC launched by U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton, who is now facing allegations the political action committee received illegal support from foreigners.

Documents released by a British House of Commons committee on Thursday contain a string of e-mails from 2014 involving Canadian managers from Victoria-based AIQ as well as British executives at Cambridge Analytica. The e-mails show the men analyzing data in detail and discussing a presentation to Mr. Bolton that would showcase the “greatness” of AIQ’s social-media software.

Mr. Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was considering running for president at the time and he formed the Super PAC to help support Republican candidates in several states. He ended up not running, but the Super PAC is still active. It has come under scrutiny because of allegations of wrongdoing at Cambridge Analytica raised recently by Canadian whistle-blower Christopher Wylie, who helped launch that company as well as AIQ in 2013.

Open this photo in gallery John Bolton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, ran a Super PAC to elect Donald Trump that was one of Cambridge Analytica's first clients. Alex Brandon/The Associated Press

The Super PAC hired Cambridge Analytica in August, 2014, and paid the firm about US$1.1-million in total for research and campaign work. By law, foreigners are not allowed to have strategic roles in U.S. political campaigns and Mr. Bolton’s spokesman has insisted the Super PAC followed all applicable laws. However, the e-mail exchanges will raise more questions about the roles played by senior figures at AIQ and Cambridge Analytica and whether they broke U.S. election law.

Among those included in the e-mails are AIQ’s chief technology officer Jeff Silvester, who is Canadian, along with the two top officials at Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix and Alexander Tayler, who are both British.

The material was given to the British Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee this week by Mr. Wylie. He told the committee on Tuesday that AIQ was essentially a subsidiary of London-based SCL Group and Cambridge Analytica, an SCL offshoot based in the United States but run out of London. He added that AIQ developed a software platform called Ripon, which was used to manipulate data from 50 million Facebook users.

Cambridge Analytica received the Facebook data from an app produced by Cambridge University professor Aleksandr Kogan, who allegedly harvested the information in violation of the social-media giant’s privacy policies. Mr. Wylie, who left Cambridge Analytica in 2014, alleged that AIQ’s Ripon program was used extensively in U.S. elections and that the Canadian firm participated in dirty-tricks campaigns in elections in several other countries.

AIQ has denied any wrongdoing. In a statement on its website, the company said: “AggregateIQ has never been and is not a part of Cambridge Analytica or SCL. Aggregate IQ has never entered into a contract with Cambridge Analytica.”

That appears to contradict a contract the committee released on Thursday. The contract, dated Sept. 15, is between Cambridge Analytica and AIQ for the development of the Ripon platform that was used by several Republican candidates (Ripon is a city in Wisconsin where the Republican Party was founded in 1854).

Open this photo in gallery The documents released by the British parliamentary committee include the agreement that led to the creation of Ripon.

According to the contract, AIQ received $575,000 from Cambridge Analytica and SCL, plus a portion of any fees paid by third parties to use the program. The committee also released a brochure produced by AIQ for SCL that outlined the highlights of the program, saying AIQ will deliver “a high availability, scalable engagement platform that leverages the strength of SCL’s modelling data, providing an actionable toolset and dashboard interface for district, state and national campaigns.” The brochure added that the program supported data from 100 million individuals and 30 million households.

Open this photo in gallery A summary document, prepared by AIQ for SCL Elections, promises clients advanced tools for political canvassing. Here, an illustration shows how the Android-powered tools could be used to plan a walkthrough route for campaign staff in a Miami area.

Mr. Bolton’s Super PAC was among Cambridge Analytica’s first clients. The e-mails show several exchanges discussing data and strategy involving Mr. Silvester, Mr. Wylie, Mr. Nix and Mr. Tayler. Not all of the names have been included in the e-mails and it is unclear when many were sent. Some portions have also been blacked out.

Open this photo in gallery More e-mails hint at growing frustration between Mr. Bolton and AIQ because the data he wanted wasn't available yet.

One e-mail from an unnamed person to several people, including Mr. Silvester, discusses Mr. Bolton’s unhappiness at some of AIQ’s work, noting that “the Ambassador and his team seem a bit pissed off, so we really must try to push a bit harder and satisfy them more at Tuesday’s meeting with the senior creative team.” Another e-mail to Mr. Silvester outlines a range of requests for data on voter responses to foreign policy questions, adding that: “Though not ideal, we will simply piss off a man who is potentially an even bigger client if we remain silent on this because it has been [made] clear to us this is something he is particularly interested in. We need to keep the client happy.”

Open this photo in gallery E-mails discuss communications between AIQ, Cambridge Analytica and Mr. Bolton. Here, an e-mail to Mr. Silvester states that Mr. Bolton's staff were interested in data about specific states for an upcoming meeting with 'major media partners.'

Another one to Mr. Silvester titled “Bolton data” mentioned a discussion with Mr. Bolton’s chief of staff, who wanted more data information from targeted states. It added that the information was needed for an upcoming meeting between the chief of staff and “major media partners the PAC is using.” “This will determine the first round of strategic communications – content, targets, timings etc. that will be pushed out on 1 Sept,” the e-mail said. “At this juncture, we unfortunately don’t have the luxury of only providing the perfect data set but must deliver something which shows the validity of what we have been promising we can do.”

Cambridge Analytica had been warned about using foreigners in strategic roles during U.S. elections. To adhere to U.S. election rules, the company had created a U.S. office headed by Steve Bannon, the founder of Breitbart News, and billionaire Robert Mercer. In July, 2014, the company had received legal advice from a New York law firm saying that foreigners could not play a direct role in the campaigns and that Mr. Nix would have to be recused from substantive management of U.S. election activity. Foreigners “may not play strategic roles including the giving of strategic advice to candidates, campaigns, political parties or independent expenditure committees,” said the legal advice, which was included in the documents released by the committee.

A Washington-based organization called Common Cause has launched a legal action at the Federal Election Commission against Cambridge Analytica, SCL and executives at both companies. The lawsuit calls on the Department of Justice to investigate breaches of U.S. election laws prohibiting foreigners from directing the decision making of a political campaign.