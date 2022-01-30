UNIFIER officers listen to Defence Minister Anita Anand at a press conference at the Canadian embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan. 30, 2022.ANTON SKYBA

Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canadian troops stationed in Ukraine have been moved west of the country’s Dnieper River as worries about a possible Russian invasion continue to grow.

“It’s generally well-known to be the case that there is Russian aggression at the Ukrainian border and in Belarus, and we are acting accordingly. Our CAF, for example, have moved west of the Dnieper River, and we will continued to take precautions necessary to keep our Canadian armed forces safe and secure,” Ms. Anand told a press conference in Kyiv following her meeting with Lieutenant Colonel Luc-Frédéric Gilbert, the head of Operation Unifier.

Operation Unifier is a 200-soldier Canadian training mission that is tasked with training the Ukrainian military since 2015, shortly after Russia seized and annexed the Crimean Peninsula. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last week that the mission would be extended and expanded – with another 60 soldiers expected to arrive in the days and weeks ahead – amid rising concern that Russian President Vladimir Putin could soon order a deeper invasion of Ukraine.

While Operation Unifier is headquartered near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, hundreds of kilometres from the Russian border, Canadian trainers have routinely conducted training sessions in other cities around Ukraine such as Kharkiv, less than 50 kilometres from the frontier.

Ms. Anand said she couldn’t discuss when the decision had been made to pull all troops west of the Dnieper, which roughly bisects Ukraine – and the capital city of Kyiv – in two. But her comments line up with some assessments by Western military analysts, who believe that any Russian attack could focus on capturing the territory east of the Dnieper, where much of the population is primarily Russian-speaking.

Ms. Anand said she couldn’t discuss when or why the decision to relocate west of the river had been taken. “In terms of the movements of our troops, it is important, and indeed imperative for their security for me to keep that information confidential.”

Ms. Anand’s comments come days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Western governments and media for overemphasizing the possibility of a Russian invasion. Mr. Zelensky said the war talk was creating “panic” that was damaging his country’s economy.

