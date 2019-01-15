Canadians and Chinese justice: A who’s who of the political feud so far

Canada and China haven’t been seeing eye to eye on issues of justice lately. Since Canada’s arrest of a Chinese telecom executive in December, Beijing has detained several Canadians, while the death sentence this week of another man has sparked allegations of political interference by Beijing. Check back here for The Globe and Mail’s latest coverage of the people affected by the Sino-Canadian tensions and the geopolitics surrounding them.

Huawei and how the feud started

Open this photo in gallery Dec. 12, 2018: Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou talks with a member of her private security detail after they went into the wrong building while arriving at a Vancouver parole office. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

On Dec. 1, Canadian authorities arrested the chief financial officer of Huawei, a Chinese telecom company. Meng Wanzhou is accused by U.S. prosecutors of lying to financial institutions as part of a scheme to circumvent U.S. sanctions on Iran and do business there through a subsidiary. Ms. Meng, who is now free on bail and ordered to remain in the Vancouver area, denies this.

Western countries have been increasingly wary of Huawei’s technology, which multiple security agencies and experts have warned could be used for espionage. The United States and Australia have barred Huawei’s 5G telecom systems, and while Canada hasn’t followed suit, it hasn’t ruled it out.

Story continues below advertisement

More reading

Explainer: Huawei, Meng Wanzhou and Canada

Huawei is built on the American dream

How Huawei built its brand in Canada





Canadians and the Chinese courts

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor

Open this photo in gallery Michael Spavor, left, and Michael Kovrig. The Globe and Mail

Who they are: Mr. Kovrig is a former Canadian diplomat who was in China working as an analyst and researcher for a think tank called the International Crisis Group. Mr. Spavor is an entrepreneur who has worked to promote business and cultural ties between North Korea and the West.

Mr. Kovrig is a former Canadian diplomat who was in China working as an analyst and researcher for a think tank called the International Crisis Group. Mr. Spavor is an entrepreneur who has worked to promote business and cultural ties between North Korea and the West. What they’re accused of: The two men were separately detained on Dec. 10 and accused by Chinese authorities of endangering national security.

The two men were separately detained on Dec. 10 and accused by Chinese authorities of endangering national security. Current status: The men are being held at secret locations in China. Canadian consular officials have visited them and are offering assistance. Meanwhile, the Trudeau government has been rallying international allies to urge China to release the Canadians.

Recent news

Spavor’s social media activity suggests invasive interrogation by China

GoFundMe pulls campaign for Spavor after thousands raised

‘I just can’t believe they would do it again’: Once seized by Chinese authorities, Julia Garratt laments case of Michael Kovrig

Freeland demands ‘immediate release’ of Kovrig and Spavor

Kovrig’s employer urges Canadian lawmakers to raise case in China





Robert Schellenberg

Open this photo in gallery Robert Schellenberg attends his retrial at the Dalian Intermediate People's Court in Dalian, China, on Jan. 14, 2019. The Canadian Press

Who he is: A former worker in the Alberta oil patch, Mr. Schellenberg went on a lengthy trip to Asia in 2013, first to Thailand and then to China. In Guangzhou, authorities arrested and accused him in 2014 of being part of a scheme to smuggle methamphetamine from Australia. He said he was framed.

A former worker in the Alberta oil patch, Mr. Schellenberg went on a lengthy trip to Asia in 2013, first to Thailand and then to China. In Guangzhou, authorities arrested and accused him in 2014 of being part of a scheme to smuggle methamphetamine from Australia. He said he was framed. What he’s accused of: It took Chinese courts two years to bring him to trial, and two more to sentence him to 15 years in prison as an accessory to drug trafficking. Prosecutors argued in December of 2018 that his sentence was too lenient, and in a one-day retrial – arranged in only two weeks – he was accused of being a “core member” of a drug-trafficking ring, convicted and sentenced to death.

It took Chinese courts two years to bring him to trial, and two more to sentence him to 15 years in prison as an accessory to drug trafficking. Prosecutors argued in December of 2018 that his sentence was too lenient, and in a one-day retrial – arranged in only two weeks – he was accused of being a “core member” of a drug-trafficking ring, convicted and sentenced to death. Current status: Mr. Schellenberg is still in Chinese custody and it’s unclear when the sentence of death will be carried out. The Trudeau government has said it will do all it can to dissuade Chinese authorities from executing him.

Recent news

Trudeau says China acting ‘arbitrarily’ as Canadian sentenced to death on drug charges

China issues stern rebuke to Trudeau: Stop with your ‘irresponsible remarks’





The diplomats

Open this photo in gallery John McCallum, Canada's ambassador to China, and Lu Shaye, China's ambassador to Canada. Sean Kilpatrick and Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Canada in China: Ambassador John McCallum has said freeing the detained Canadians is a top priority, and has worked with the Trudeau government to rally international support for their release. He has had consular access to Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor.

China in Canada: Ambassador Lu Shaye has been loudly critical of Ms. Meng’s arrest, at one point blaming “Western egotism and white supremacy” for Canada’s treatment of her. He has also accused Ottawa of double standards for its demand to free Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor.

More reading

Lu Shaye: On China, has Canada lost its sense of justice?





The political context

Open this photo in gallery Dec. 5, 2017: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. SEAN KILPATRICK/The Globe and Mail

Ms. Meng’s arrest put Canada in a tight spot between the Trump administration and China, which have been in an on-again, off-again trade war. At one point, President Donald Trump suggested he could look into Ms. Meng’s case himself if he thought doing so would secure trade peace between the countries, which only inflamed suggestions that the whole case was political to begin with. More than half of Canadians think Canada handled Ms. Meng’s arrest properly, according to a Nanos poll conducted for The Globe and Mail in January, and most have negative impressions of China’s authoritarian rulers. But on the international stage, Canada – which has said it wants a Chinese trade deal of its own – has been walking a tightrope as it speaks up for the Canadians who’ve been detained in apparent retaliation for the case.

China’s arrests have had a chilling effect on business, travel and other exchanges between the two countries. After the death sentence against Mr. Schellenberg – which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called “arbitrary” in remarks sharply criticized by Beijing – Canada and China’s foreign ministries exchanged warnings against travel to each others' countries. Universities are worried further tensions with China, the biggest source of international students in Canada, could cost billions of dollars. As for Canadians already living in China, some are feeling less safe advertising their nationality and fear they might be next to be detained.

Commentary and analysis

Editorial: For China’s government, the rule of law is a foreign concept

Lynette Ong: Some Canadians want to work with China. Beijing isn’t helping their case

David Mulroney: We must finally see China for what it truly is

Frank Giustra: The Chinese government needs friends – people who are a lot like the Canadians it has detained

Hugh Stephens: The Chinese embassy shows how not to win friends and influence people





Compiled by Globe staff

Based on reporting by Nathan VanderKlippe, Robert Fife and Steven Chase