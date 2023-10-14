Open this photo in gallery: A Palestinian protester runs in front of burning barricades during a protest in West Bank city of Ramallah, Oct. 13, 2023.GORAN TOMASEVIC/The Globe and Mail

Canadians in the West Bank will be evacuated by bus to Jordan early this coming week, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says.

Speaking in an interview with The Globe and Mail from Jordan, she said this departure would possibly take place Tuesday.

About 100 people living in the West Bank have registered with the Canadian government and have been seeking assistance in leaving.

It’s not clear how many will be taking the bus to Amman, Jordan.

Canadians across Israel and the Palestinian territories have been asking Ottawa for assistance in evacuating since the militant group Hamas attacked Israel Oct. 7. Hamas is designated a terrorist group by the Canadian government.

Ms. Joly, who visited Israel and Jordan to assess the impact of the conflict, spoke to The Globe and Mail after talking to the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli government.

