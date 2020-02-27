Canadians Kovrig, Spavor get first lawyer access in year-long Chinese detention

Open this photo in gallery In this file photo from Jan. 21, 2020, a man holds a sign bearing photographs of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have been detained in China for more than a year, outside B.C. Supreme Court where Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was attending a hearing, in Vancouver. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Chinese authorities have allowed two detained Canadians to speak with lawyers, a procedural step that provides them another point of contact outside their detention cells.

For 12 months, Chinese authorities denied Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor access to legal representation, after they were both detained in China following the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver. Accused of violating Chinese state secrets law, both men have been kept under 24-hour lighting and barred from seeing their families.

But the two men have been allowed to see lawyers on multiple occasions in the past few months, according to a person with knowledge of the situation — until a virus outbreak swept China, and brought such meetings to a halt. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the source because the person is not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

The change came after China in December said the cases of both Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor had been transferred to procuratorial authorities following a lengthy period of investigation and questioning, parts of which involved eight hours a day of interrogation in facilities operated by China’s Ministry of State Security.

Chinese law allows a detainee to speak with a lawyer once a case has been transferred to the procuratorate. Procurators, who function much like prosecutors, can then accept the case and proceed toward trial, send it back for further investigation or reject it. With Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor, their cases have been sent back for additional investigation, a step that can be repeated twice and act as a delay in case proceedings.

“The Chinese authorities have taken the next procedural step in the cases of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor,” said spokeswoman Barbara Harvey. “The cases of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig are a priority for the government,” she said.

The cases against the men have moved slowly as extradition proceedings take place in Canada for Ms. Meng, who is accused by the U.S. of fraud related to violations of sanctions against Iran.

Over four days of hearings in January, her lawyers argued that her case is about sanctions evasion rather than fraud, and she should be set free. But British Columbia Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes has yet to rule on that hearing.

For the two Canadian men, “the fact they are seeing their lawyers is good. But the Chinese are in waiting mode, waiting to see what Judge Holmes will decide,” said Guy Saint-Jacques, Canada’s former ambassador to China.

“In the meantime, I hope that the folks in Ottawa are thinking about ways to put more pressure on Trump to help us out. But I don’t have much hope.”

Though the Chinese government has not outright linked the cases of Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor with that of Ms. Meng, Beijing has told Canadian authorities the problem is of their making and theirs to fix. China has loudly decried the case against Ms. Meng, calling it a political prosecution staged by the U.S. The Justin Trudeau government has ruled out a “prisoner swap” to exchange Ms. Meng for the two Canadians.

In China, however, courts are firmly under the control of the Communist Party and the political dimensions of the cases against Mr. Kovrig and Ms. Spavor have overshadowed the legal proceedings.

Allowing the two men to see lawyers means “the prosecution is going forward,” said Joshua Rosenzweig, head of Amnesty International’s East Asia Regional Office. Defence lawyers should in theory “have the ability to start carrying out their own investigation and discovery. But that’s not really practical in China. They’re not going to get very far,” he said.

In cases that China deems national security matters, lawyers have the ability to see some less sensitive evidence against their clients. But “they won’t be allowed to take pictures of or use any tools to copy the legal records, because all files and evidence are regarded as national secrets,” said Zhang Dongshuo, a lawyer who is representing Robert Schellenberg, one of two Canadians sentenced to death on drug charges after the arrest of Ms. Meng.

A further complication: the spread of the Covid-19 viral epidemic in China, including in some jails, has created new obstacles to seeing detainees. Lawyers can either set up meetings by video conference, or by applying for permission to speak in person. But that application process is complicated and authorities have created quotas to limit the number of personal visits, Mr. Zhang said. Lawyers who travel out of Beijing must also self-quarantine for 14 days upon return, a deterrent to leaving the city.

Obstacles to such meetings appear to extend to diplomats as well. Canadian consular officials and ambassador Dominic Barton have met with Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor monthly since their detention. The most recent meetings, however, were Jan. 13 and Jan. 14.

Even so, the fact that the men have been able to meet with lawyers is likely to provide them a boost, said Kevin and Julia Garratt, two Canadians detained by China in similar circumstances in 2014. Consular visits are capped at 30 minutes. Lawyer visits can last longer.

“You would feel better, and you would think there’s some movement — that maybe things are going to progress a little faster now,” said Mr. Garratt, who was released in 2016. In his first meeting with a lawyer, after 346 days in detention, Mr. Garratt was able to pass along a handwritten message to his family. Meeting the lawyer “made me feel safe, renewed my hope and increased my determination to survive,” Mr. Garratt wrote in Two Tears on the Window, a book about his family’s experience.

But by the second meeting, the lawyer was more guarded, after coming under pressure from Chinese authorities, Mr. Garratt said.

He doesn’t believe interventions in the Chinese legal system helped his case, which eventually ended in conviction and then deportation after a lengthy campaign on his behalf by the Canadian government.

As for working with a lawyer, “I don’t know that it really had any bearing,” he said. “From what I saw from the inside, I don’t know that he helped.”

