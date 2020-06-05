 Skip to main content
Canadians stranded in Syria en route to Montreal after Lebanon aids evacuation

Mark MacKinnonSenior International Correspondent
LONDON
A group of 29 Canadian citizens and permanent residents were due to arrive in Montreal on Friday after a complex multinational effort to get them out of war-torn Syria.

The effort was announced by Canada’s representative office for Syria, which is based in neighbouring Lebanon.

“Last night 29 Canadians and permanent residents stranded in Syria were allowed to cross the Lebanese border to take a Qatar Airways flight from Beirut to Montreal via Doha,” the office posted via its Twitter account. It went on to praise Lebanon’s intelligence agency for its role in facilitating the evacuation.

Greg Galligan, the Canadian government’s executive co-ordinator for Syria, posted on his own Twitter account that it had been “a great collaborative effort” involving the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, as well as Swiss diplomats.

It was not immediately clear whether the Syrian regime of President Bashar al-Assad had been apprised of, or played any role, in the evacuation. Canada closed its embassy in Damascus in 2012, one year into an ongoing civil war that has taken more than 500,000 lives.

The evacuation was also carried out amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Though Syria has only reported 124 cases and six deaths from the disease, there are fears those numbers are inaccurate as only 64 per cent of the country’s hospitals are currently functioning at pre-war capacity.

In photos posted by Canada’s representative office for Syria, all of the evacuees shown waiting for their flights out of Beirut are wearing masks, and some also appear to have plastic gloves on their hands.

More to come

