 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

World

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Candidates for German chancellor clash over tax, minimum wage in close race

David Mchugh
FRANKFURT, Germany
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

German chancellor candidates Olaf Scholz, from left, Annalena Baerbock and Armin Laschet stand together before the start of the third television debate in Berlin on Sept. 19, 2021.

Kay Nietfeld/The Associated Press

The three candidates bidding to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor clashed over taxes and pocketbook issues in a third televised debate Sunday a week before the election.

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, the leader in the polls, fended off attacks on his minimum wage and tax plan from the candidate for Merkel’s centre-right party, Armin Laschet.

Laschet, who polls suggest needs to make up several percentage points if he hopes to lead the next government, attacked Scholz’s plans for a 12-euro minimum wage and tax increases for the more affluent, saying more taxes was “the wrong signal.”

Story continues below advertisement

Scholz, the current vice-chancellor and finance minister in a coalition with Merkel and Laschet’s party, maintained his trademark low-key demeanour as he outlined plans to relieve burdens on lower-income earners while “someone who earns as much as I do pays a bit more in taxes.”

Greens Party candidate Annalena Baerbock, whose opposition party is running third in polls ahead of next Sunday’s election, urged benefits changes to reduce child poverty.

She also advocated an earlier exit from coal as a source of electricity, saying the current government had not done enough to limit climate change and a “new start” was needed. “The next government must be a climate government,” she said.

Despite needing to overtake Scholz, Laschet, the governor of the North-Rhine Westphalia region, had his sharpest exchanges with Baerbock while Scholz at times seemed content to let the other two go at each other, at one point nodding as if in agreement with Baerbock, a potential coalition partner.

The close race and number of parties with significant support means the next government will be determined by post-election coalition negotiations between at least two and more likely three parties.

The current right-left coalition of Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats remains a possibility, but far from the only one. Among several others one result could be the Social Democrats and the Greens plus the smaller pro-business Free Democrats, or an all-left coalition government of Social Democrats, Greens and the Left, a smaller party to the left of the Social Democrats.

Merkel, chancellor since 2005, is not seeking a fifth, four-year term.

Story continues below advertisement

A final debate on Thursday will include representatives of all the parties currently in parliament, not just the three candidates considered candidates for chancellor.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies