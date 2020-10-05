 Skip to main content
Candidates to be separated by see-through barrier at vice-presidential debate

Kathleen Ronayne
Sacramento, California, United States
The Associated Press
U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence speaks to members of the media at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on Oct. 5, 2020, as he leaves Washington for Utah ahead of the vice-presidential debate schedule for Oct. 7.

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will be separated by a see-through barrier to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission at Wednesday’s vice-presidential debate.

The Democratic campaign requested the Plexiglas shield between the candidates, according to a campaign aide who was unauthorized to discuss the details publicly and who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The debate in Salt Lake City will come less than a week after President Donald Trump tested positive for the virus. It is the only planned debate between the two vice-presidential contenders and will take on heightened attention following the president’s diagnosis.

The two will be seated more than 12 feet apart from each other during the matchup, according to a person familiar with the debate setup who was also unauthorized to publicly discuss the details. Trump and Joe Biden debated last Tuesday while standing at podiums.

Pence will appear despite recent exposure to people who have tested positive for the virus, though he has not tested positive. He attended a Rose Garden ceremony Sept. 26 for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett alongside a handful of people who have now tested positive for the virus, including Trump. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people stay at home for 14 days after their last exposure to someone with coronavirus.

He travelled to Utah on Monday. He is taking a lead role in the re-election campaign while Trump is recovering and unable to hold rallies or other campaign events.

Harris, meanwhile, has been in Utah since Saturday to prepare for the debate. She last reported a negative test on Friday and campaigned in Las Vegas later that day.

The president’s diagnosis puts a new spotlight on the vice-presidential debate and on the continued presence of the virus, a key campaign message for Biden and Harris.

Susan Page of USA Today will moderate the debate.

