Car bomb kills at least seven in Somalian capital

At least seven people died in a powerful car bomb explosion in Somalia’s capital Monday, said a senior police officer.
At least nine people were also injured in the blast by an explosives-laden car parked near a mall close to Mogadishu’s local government offices, in the Hamarweyne district, said Capt. Mohamed Hussein.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion, however such attacks are frequently carried out by Somalia’s Islamic extremists rebels, al-Shabab, who are linked to al-Qaida.
Despite being ousted from Mogadishu and most other urban centres in the south and central areas of the country, al-Shabab continues to carry out deadly suicide attacks in Somalia and neighbouring countries.
