Cast of hawks may be on collision course after Syria gas attack

These are dangerous moments in Syria. Not just for Syrians – who are living through the eighth year of their country’s horrific civil war – but for the entire world.

Recent days have seen the rapid deterioration of an already bad situation, starting with allegations – backed by heartbreaking videos of dead and dying children, some with foam around their mouths – that forces loyal to Bashar al-Assad’s regime had carried out yet another chemical weapons attack, this time on the rebel-held town of Douma, on the outskirts of Damascus.

Yet again, dozens of people appear to have been killed by a weapon that the world banned decades ago. The attack prompted an angry series of tweets from U.S. President Donald Trump, who called the Syrian president “Animal Assad” and declared on Sunday that there would a “big price” to pay for the latest use of chemical weapons.

SYRIA'S CHEMICAL WEAPONS ACTIVITY SINCE AUGUST 2013 The suspected chemical attack in Douma – the last rebel-held town in Syria's Eastern Ghouta – is the latest in a string of similar deadly assaults since an attack in August 2013 that killed more than 1,400 people

President Trump said late Monday morning his administration will be making a decision in 24 to 48 hours on a response. “This is about humanity and it can’t be allowed to happen,“ he said.

Expectations are now high that Mr. Trump will seek to punish the Syrian military via some kind of military strike, perhaps akin to the cruise missile barrage he ordered in the wake of another chemical attack on Khan Sheikhoun almost a year ago to the day.

The geopolitical situation has grown menacingly more complicated since then. Where last year’s U.S. strike drew only complaints from Mr. Assad and his allies in Moscow and Tehran, Russia has signalled that it would not stand by and watch another attack on its ally this time.

“We have our obligations to Syria,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference in Moscow on Monday.

Russia, which says it sees no evidence that chemical weapons were used in Douma, has troops on the ground in Syria, including formidable air force and air defence units that have helped turn the tide of the country’s civil war in Mr. Assad’s favour. Upping the stakes significantly, Russia’s military was reported on Monday to have put its forces in Europe on combat alert.

Adding to the cocktail of dangers, Israeli jets carried out a Sunday-night air strike on a Syrian airfield used by Iran, killing 14 people. Tensions were so high that Syria initially blamed the attack on the United States, until Russia’s Ministry of Defence reported that the missiles that struck the T-4 airfield had been fired by Israeli jets, operating from Lebanese airspace.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei both now refer to Syria as the “front line” in the prolonged, and until recently indirect, conflict between their two states.

The Turkish army is also deeply involved in northern Syria, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered an invasion intended to drive out Kurdish forces that he considers “terrorists,” but which the U.S. values as key allies in the not-quite-finished battle against the so-called Islamic State. France is another key actor, vowing to act against Mr. Assad’s forces – if they are shown to have been behind the Douma attack – and, separately, to support the Kurds.

It is difficult to predict what happens next. Most analysts expect Mr. Trump and his national security adviser John Bolton – who started his new job on Monday – to deliver on Mr. Trump’s Twitter threat to punish Mr. Assad’s forces. Harder to answer is what Moscow will do in response.

“The U.S. and Russia are now closer to a direct collision between their military forces than at any time since the Cold War,” Moscow-based political analyst Dmitri Trenin wrote Sunday on his Facebook page. “The only question on my mind: Will Russia hit back at the U.S. when it launches strikes against Damascus?”

The dominoes began to fall this weekend when a ceasefire deal in Douma – which was supposed to see the Islamist Jaish al-Islam militia surrender the neighbourhood to pro-Assad forces – collapsed. Instead of leaving Douma with their families, the Jaish al-Islam remnants decided to stay and fight.

If the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which opened an investigation on Monday, concludes that chemical weapons were used – and that the Assad regime was the perpetrator – then the likely motive was to force the Jaish al-Islam fighters to leave Douma. In that respect, the alleged attack could be considered successful: Jaish al-Islam surrendered Douma on Sunday morning, just hours after the first video evidence of the chemical attack began to emerge.

But if the deployment of chemical weapons resulted in a small tactical gain for Mr. Assad’s forces, it has clouded the future for Syria, the region and beyond.

We’ve been here before, of course. Five years ago, then-U.S. president Barack Obama declared that he was ready to take military action against the Assad regime after an early use of chemical weapons in Syria’s war. Mr. Obama stepped back from the brink after reaching a deal with Mr. Putin that was supposed to see all chemical weapons removed from Syria.

That deal, very obviously, has failed, and the dovish Mr. Obama is long gone from the White House.

The decisions about what comes next now lie with a cast of hawks: Mr. Assad, Mr. Erdogan, Mr. Putin, Mr. Khamenei, Mr. Netanyahu, Mr. Bolton and Mr. Trump.